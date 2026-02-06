Paid Parking Improves Safety, Access For Emergency Vehicles In Dubai International City

PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM



By: SM Ayaz Zakir



'Earlier, if an ambulance or fire truck had to enter our cluster, it would struggle; the roads were at times blocked by long-parked vans and car-lift buses,' said one resident

For many residents of Dubai International City, one of the biggest relief after the introduction of paid parkin has not been just convenience but also safety.

For a few years, residents said that narrow internal roads were packed with vans, buses and commercial vehicles, often parked bumper-to-bumper on both sides. This made it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass and created daily safety concerns.

“Earlier, if an ambulance or fire truck had to enter our cluster, it would struggle,” said Abdul Rahman, a resident of the France Cluster.“The roads were at times blocked by long-parked vans and car-lift buses. Sometimes even regular cars could barely pass.”

He said residents worried about what would happen in a real emergency.“We used to think what if something serious happens at night?”

Since paid parking began, residents said the difference is clear.“You can actually see open lanes now,” said Farah Malik, who lives in the Italy Cluster with her elderly parents.“Earlier, vehicles were parked so tightly that even pedestrians had to walk carefully. Now the roads feel wider.”

Long vehicles were the main problem

Residents also said that it was not just private cars causing congestion, but large commercial vehicles parked overnight.

Suresh Kumar, a delivery supervisor who lives in the England Cluster, said towing trucks and packers-and-movers vehicles were common.“These trucks are big. When they parked on both sides of the road, it was dangerous. At night, visibility was poor, and cars had to squeeze through,” said Kumar.

He said paid parkin has pushed such vehicles out.“These vehicles don't belong in a residential area. Now they are gone, and the roads feel organised.”

'This is how residential areas should be'

Residents said that the move to introduce paid parking did not add new roads or widen streets, it simply removed long-term misuse.“This area was never designed for commercial parking. Once that stopped, everything started working as it should.”

Many residents believe the change shows how parking management can improve safety without heavy construction or policing.“This is how residential areas should function,” Nabila said.“Clear roads, safe access, and less stress.”



