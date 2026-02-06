Refrigerated Trailer Market Forecast To Reach USD 10.96 Billion By 2031, Driven By E-Commerce Cold Chain Expansion And Electric Refrigeration Adoption Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Refrigerated Trailer Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the refrigerated trailer market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Refrigerated Trailer Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the refrigerated trailer market size was valued at USD 7.98 billion in 2026 to USD 10.96 billion by 2031, reflecting steady demand across both developed and emerging regions.

This refrigerated trailer market forecast is shaped by rising grocery e-commerce volumes, stricter food safety requirements, and fleet modernization initiatives. Refrigerated trailers remain essential infrastructure assets, enabling consistent temperature control for fresh produce, dairy, meat, seafood, and medical products. Their importance has helped maintain stable demand even during broader economic slowdowns.

Refrigerated Trailer Market Trends Shaping Industry Demand

Growing Demand for E-Commerce-Led Last-Mile Cold-Chain Deliveries: The rise of online grocery and e-grocery services is reshaping refrigerated trailer demand. Fleets are deploying more agile, shorter units suited for dense urban routes and multiple temperature zones to support frequent deliveries. This trend is significantly influencing trailer designs and configurations.

Shift Toward Hybrid and Electric Refrigeration Units: Stringent environmental regulations, such as those in California and Europe, are accelerating the transition from conventional diesel refrigeration to hybrid and fully electric refrigeration systems in refrigerated trailers. This shift is expected to impact purchasing decisions, especially where emission limits tighten.

Stricter Food-Safety Requirements Requiring Temperature Monitoring and Traceability: Regulatory mandates, including digital temperature logging and traceability (e.g., FSMA 204 in the U.S. and EC regulations in Europe), are pushing fleets to adopt trailers equipped with advanced telematics and compliance reporting features that ensure consistent temperature integrity.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Refrigerated Trailer Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type (Temperature Class)

Frozen Food Trailers

Chilled Food Trailers

By Trailer Length / Capacity

Up to 28 ft (Pup and City)

29 – 49 ft (Standard)

Above 49 ft (Long-haul / 53 ft)

By Refrigeration Power Source

Diesel ICE Units

Diesel-Electric Hybrids

Full-Electric / Battery-Powered Units

Cryogenic and Alt-Fuel Units

By End User

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Seafood

Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

Bakery and Confectionery

Other End Users

Refrigerated Trailer Industry Landscape and Key Players

Electrification is also reshaping competition. Partnerships between trailer builders and refrigeration system providers are becoming more common, enabling faster deployment of electric and hybrid platforms. Compliance with regional environmental standards has emerged as a critical factor influencing purchasing decisions and long-term contracts.

Key participants include:

Wabash National Corporation

Great Dane LLC.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone GmbH

Refrigerated Trailer Market Growth Outlook

The refrigerated trailer market forecast remains positive as cold-chain logistics becomes more critical to modern supply networks. Rising consumption of fresh and frozen foods, expanding pharmaceutical distribution, and continued growth in online grocery services will sustain demand across regions.

Overall, the market's resilience, diverse end-user base, and alignment with long-term logistics and sustainability needs position the refrigerated trailer industry for stable expansion. As fleets modernize and cold-chain standards rise globally, the refrigerated trailer market share of technologically advanced and compliant solutions is expected to increase steadily through the forecast period.

Industry Related Reports

Heavy Duty Trucks Market: The heavy duty trucks market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period, driven by demand across construction, mining, and freight transport, with market expansion supported by diesel and emerging electric propulsion platforms.

Get more insights:

Semi-Trailer Market Size:The semi-trailer market reached USD 33.12 billion in 2026 and is forecast to grow at a 6.73% CAGR, reaching USD 45.87 billion by 2031, supported by rising logistics activity and fleet modernization.

Get more insights:

Bus Market Share: The global bus market was valued at USD 109.89 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 154.78 billion by 2031, registering a 7.09% CAGR, driven by urban transit expansion and increased adoption of electric and hybrid buses.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...ttps://