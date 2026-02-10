403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss Authorities Detect Cereulide Toxin in Infant Formula
(MENAFN) Swiss authorities issued an urgent warning Monday after detecting cereulide toxin in multiple infant formula products, ordering parents to immediately stop using affected brands.
The Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (OSAV) confirmed contamination across manufacturers including BEBA, Alfamino, Bimbosan, Aptamil, and Babybio formulas.
In a Monday statement, OSAV cautioned that additional products may be implicated, stating: "Due to the complexity of international supply chains, it is currently not completely excluded that other products will be affected."
Health officials have documented multiple illness cases potentially linked to the tainted formula and are investigating the connection.
Parents must avoid all recalled products manufactured by Nestle, Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition, Rossmann, Danone, and Migros, authorities emphasized.
The heat-resistant bacterial toxin triggers nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea—typically within five hours of ingestion—with symptoms persisting six to 24 hours, OSAV reported. Standard cooking temperatures cannot neutralize cereulide.
OSAV is coordinating with European Union and World Health Organization rapid alert networks to track contaminated batches globally.
Investigators are analyzing whether toxin concentrations surpass the European Food Safety Authority's acute safety threshold. "This issue is currently under investigation," the office said.
The Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (OSAV) confirmed contamination across manufacturers including BEBA, Alfamino, Bimbosan, Aptamil, and Babybio formulas.
In a Monday statement, OSAV cautioned that additional products may be implicated, stating: "Due to the complexity of international supply chains, it is currently not completely excluded that other products will be affected."
Health officials have documented multiple illness cases potentially linked to the tainted formula and are investigating the connection.
Parents must avoid all recalled products manufactured by Nestle, Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition, Rossmann, Danone, and Migros, authorities emphasized.
The heat-resistant bacterial toxin triggers nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea—typically within five hours of ingestion—with symptoms persisting six to 24 hours, OSAV reported. Standard cooking temperatures cannot neutralize cereulide.
OSAV is coordinating with European Union and World Health Organization rapid alert networks to track contaminated batches globally.
Investigators are analyzing whether toxin concentrations surpass the European Food Safety Authority's acute safety threshold. "This issue is currently under investigation," the office said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment