Shenandoah Telecommunications Company To Hold Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Call At 8:30 A.M. On Thursday, February 26, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel's financial results and business highlights.

Date: February 26, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet:

For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Lucas Binder

VP Corporate Finance

540-984-4800

...