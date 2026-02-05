SBU Releases Exclusive Footage From Today's Prisoner Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The photos and video were published by the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

The exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search for and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies that carried out instructions from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Every Ukrainian life is the highest value," the SBU said.

Ukraine returns 157 servicemen from captivity, Zelensky says

On February 5, Ukraine brought back 150 service members and seven civilians from Russian captivity. Of these, 139 had been held since 2022.

The youngest of those released is 23 years old. He was captured at the age of 19 during the defense of Mariupol in the Donetsk region. A Russian court unlawfully sentenced him to "life imprisonment."