Ukraine, Israel Agree To Launch Strategic Security Dialogue
Ukrinform reports this, citing the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.
According to the diplomatic mission, the parties discussed the full range of Ukraine–Israel relations amid Russia's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine and the complex security situation in the Middle East, as well as current bilateral and international agenda issues.
The Israeli side highly praised President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to recognize Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
For its part, Ukraine once again called on Israel to officially join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.
The sides also agreed to launch the Ukraine–Israel Strategic Dialogue on security issues in the near future, hold political consultations between the international organizations departments of the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Israel, and organize a series of high-level bilateral contacts on key international agenda issues, the embassy said.
The Israeli side also pledged to intensify efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector.Read also: Witkoff states that“way for new future” opens up for Israel and Gaza Strip
As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, February 2, that Ukraine had recognized Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
