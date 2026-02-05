Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, Israel Agree To Launch Strategic Security Dialogue

2026-02-05 03:11:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was discussed during a meeting in Jerusalem between Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and Yuval Fuchs, Deputy Director General, Head of the Eurasia and Western Balkans Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel. as well as Hadas Meitzad, Head of the Bureau for International Organizations and the United Nations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

Ukrinform reports this, citing the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

According to the diplomatic mission, the parties discussed the full range of Ukraine–Israel relations amid Russia's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine and the complex security situation in the Middle East, as well as current bilateral and international agenda issues.

The Israeli side highly praised President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to recognize Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

For its part, Ukraine once again called on Israel to officially join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The sides also agreed to launch the Ukraine–Israel Strategic Dialogue on security issues in the near future, hold political consultations between the international organizations departments of the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Israel, and organize a series of high-level bilateral contacts on key international agenda issues, the embassy said.

The Israeli side also pledged to intensify efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector.

Read also: Witkoff states that“way for new future” opens up for Israel and Gaza Strip

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, February 2, that Ukraine had recognized Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

