SAYYAS Windows Debuts At Guangzhou Design Week: Exploring Ideal Living Spaces At Shengshi Mansion

MENAFN - GetNews) At this year's Guangzhou Design Week, SAYYAS Windows showcased a range of aluminum-clad wood Door And Window products at the Shengshi Mansion brand joint exhibition booth. Within an open exhibition hall setting, they engaged in discussions with designers and guests from across the country, exploring greater possibilities for contemporary living spaces.

For this exhibition, SAYYAS Windows deeply participated in the special project "Shengshi Mansion · Nanling Ancestral Hall," co-curated by renowned scholars and architects. In this high-end curatorial context focusing on the fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary living, SAYYAS Windows moved beyond mere "product display." Instead, using windows as the framework and light as the medium, they constructed a complete "contemporary Eastern mansion." Within this architectural space blending ancient and modern, SAYYAS Windows and the attending designers pondered together-how to inherit the ritual order of Eastern architecture while bestowing spaces with an ultimate modern perspective.

During the exhibition period, the Shengshi Mansion booth became a popular spot for designers and visitors to linger and converse.

Some closely examined the structural details of the doors and windows, others stood by the Windows to experience the translucent views, and some designers even brought out their blueprints to discuss project feasibility with the staff.

The scene included familiar friends of SAYYAS Windows as well as visitors encountering SAYYAS doors and windows up close for the first time. Professionals from diverse backgrounds held different understandings of what constitutes a "good window" within the same space, yet all pointed towards a common goal: delivering a more comfortable experience for the occupants.

During the exhibition, Mr. Huo Zhenting specially visited the Shengshi Mansion booth. He expressed appreciation for SAYYAS Windows' considerations in door and Window Design and detail handling, and engaged in a brief exchange with the team on-site.

Beyond the physical site, SAYYAS Windows also conducted multiple live streams from the booth, introducing the exhibition space and product details from various angles, and inviting designers to share their insights on lifestyle and spatial design.

Over several days, these live streams cumulatively attracted hundreds of thousands of online viewers. For audiences unable to attend Guangzhou Design Week in person, this served as an alternative way to "step into" the Shengshi Mansion booth.

Starting from the concept of "home," SAYYAS Windows integrated multiple representative products into the overall space of Shengshi Mansion:

These products interacted with the contextual displays of Shengshi Mansion's courtyards, living rooms, and other settings, allowing visitors to experience the living atmosphere co-created by doors, windows, architecture, furniture, and light as they moved through or paused in the space.

The days at Guangzhou Design Week were filled with intensive dialogue and attentive listening.

Through exchanges with designers, developers, and homeowners, SAYYAS Windows gathered substantial genuine feedback regarding spatial aesthetics, energy efficiency, comfort, and living habits. These insights will serve as important references for future product optimization and scenario innovation.

Moving forward, SAYYAS Windows also hopes to collaborate with more outstanding designers and partners. Across projects nationwide, they aim to transform the "life within the window view" presented at Guangzhou Design Week into more tangible, perceptible daily realities.