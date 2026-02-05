403
Mod Inaugurates Hugo RAS System At Military Hospital
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah launched the Hugo - the latest Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) System, at the Jaber Al-Ahmad Military Hospital on Thursday.
The inauguration of the system took place during the minister's visit to the medical staff of the hospital in the presence of Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Lt.-Gen. Khaled Al-Shuraian and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah.
They were accompanied by head of the Army's medical services authority Maj.-Gen Dr. Walid Mandani, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of advancing the military health service system and improving the medial sector on a par with the world's latest standards.
He commended the efforts of the medical staff and their noble message in servicing the military personnel and their families.
During his visit to the hospital, the minister attended a video presentation on the missions, achievements and projects related to the development of the healthcare quality.
Sheikh Abdullah also toured the various wards of the hospital, including the ICU which has 14-bed capacity. (end)
