AI And Iot Innovations Are Transforming Accessibility Opportunities

Smart home innovations, voice-enabled appliances and IoT sensors aim to empower independence and improve daily life. LG Electronics is leverging the transformative power of AI and IoT to create inclusive experiences for people with disabilities. The company's significant presence at 2026 CSUN Assistive Technology Conference supports LG's“A Better Life for All” global ESG vision.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 12, 2026 /3BL/ - AI-enabled smart home and accessibility solutions designed to address the unique challenges faced by individuals with disabilities were demonstrated for the first time by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics at the 2026 CSUN Assistive Technology Conference in Anaheim, Calif.

Building on its presence as the first home appliance company to exhibit at last year's event, LG showcased the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create inclusive experiences through its enhanced product lineup supporting the company's global ESG vision:“A Better Life for All.”

“Accessibility continues to guide our innovation philosophy,” said Justin Hong, LG Electronics' Head of ESG Strategy.“We're committed to delivering solutions that empower independence and improve daily life, and the new technologies on display at CSUN '26 exemplified how LG aims to create a better life for all individuals.”

At the 2026 CSUN conference, LG demonstrated its expanded set of smart home features that demonstrate the company's user-centered approach leveraging AI and IoT to address issues experienced by individuals with disabilities. Featured innovations included ThinQ ON, IoT sensors and visual alerts, as well as the LG Comfort Kit:

ThinQ ON: The LG AI hub for accessibility, ThinQ ON provides voice-based control and spoken guidance for appliance operations, supporting users with visual or mobility limitations. IoT Sensor with Visual Alerts: When connected to ThinQ ON, the IoT sensor converts appliance sounds-such as door-open alerts-into light-based notifications, helping deaf and hard-of-hearing users receive important alerts throughout the home. LG Comfort Kit: Developed in response to user concerns, the Comfort Kit includes several accessories to make appliances easier to operate. It features elements such as easy handles for people with limited strength to open the laundry detergent drawer and washer and dryer doors, and an easy-to-use dial for washing machines.

LG also previewed a new accessible B2B kiosk that integrates screen-reader support, height-adjustable display for wheelchair accessibility and sign language video guidance. Co-developed with Dot Inc., a global leader in braille display technology, the kiosk also includes Dot's tactille braille module and a unified interface designed to support users with visual, hearing and mobility impairments.

In addition to the innovations on display at its booth, LG hosted two well-attended sessions, presenting its comprehensive global accessibility initiatives designed to power independent living and inclusive design through collaboration with the disability community. Featuring LG smart home, product and accessible technology experts from the United States and South Korea, the sessions highlighted how AI-enabled accessible technologies and products can help create A Better Life for All.

As part of its global accessibility initiatives, LG invited a teacher and two high school students from the Seoul School for the Deaf to attend the conference. LG's first youth-oriented accessibility invitation program at CSUN, the program aimed to provide these students firsthand exposure to global accessibility innovations and to encourage peer-to-peer sharing through video content that the students will produce and upload to their school's YouTube channel.

