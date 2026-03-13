Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Discuss Cooperation In Chemical Industry
The discussion took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogayev and Chairman of the State Concern Turkmenhimiya State Concern Resul Myradov in Ashgabat.
The talks focused on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and identifying new growth points in the industrial sector. The sides reviewed mechanisms to increase mutual trade turnover and expand technological exchange between enterprises of the two countries.
The participants outlined possible avenues for expanding partnership, including the development of new investment areas and joint projects.
The development of cooperation in this field is viewed as an important step toward diversifying the national economies and strengthening regional production chains.
