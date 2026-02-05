Wedge Products Reinforces Ohio's Legacy In Precision Metal Stamping For Modern U.S. Manufacturing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wedge Products, a precision metal stamping manufacturer based in Northeast Ohio, continues to support modern U.S. manufacturing by delivering reliable, high-quality stamping solutions for a wide range of industrial applications. Founded in 1933, the company combines decades of manufacturing experience with advanced production capabilities to help strengthen domestic supply chains and long-run production programs.

Supporting Modern Manufacturing With Proven Capabilities

Wedge Products provides a full range of metal stamping services, including progressive die stamping, deep draw stamping, single-hit stamping, and custom metal stamping. These capabilities are supported by secondary operations such as welding and value-added services that allow customers to receive finished or near-finished components from a single manufacturing partner.

Serving OEMs and manufacturers across multiple industries, Wedge focuses on repeatability, precision, and consistency for programs that demand dependable performance at scale.

Ohio-Based Capacity Built for Precision and Volume

Operating from a 110,000-square-foot facility in Twinsburg, Ohio, Wedge Products utilizes more than 64 stamping presses ranging from 3 to 400 tons. This press capacity allows the company to support a broad range of part sizes, materials, and production volumes while maintaining tight tolerances and consistent quality.

Wedge's manufacturing infrastructure is designed to support both long-run industrial programs and specialized applications that require disciplined process control.

Progressive Die and Deep Draw Expertise

Progressive die stamping and deep draw stamping remain core strengths at Wedge Products. These processes allow multiple forming operations to be completed in a continuous sequence, improving efficiency while maintaining dimensional accuracy. Such capabilities are essential for high-volume parts where repeatability, material efficiency, and cycle time are critical to overall manufacturing performance.

Commitment to Quality and Industry Standards

Wedge Products operates under AS9100 Rev D quality standards, reflecting its ability to meet stringent documentation, traceability, and process requirements. This commitment to quality supports customers in aerospace and other precision-driven manufacturing sectors where consistency and compliance are essential.

As U.S. manufacturers continue to prioritize domestic production, supplier reliability, and operational efficiency, Wedge Products remains a trusted Ohio-based partner delivering precision metal stamping solutions that align with both traditional manufacturing values and modern production expectations.

About Wedge Products

Wedge Products is a precision metal stamping manufacturer headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio. Founded in 1933, the company specializes in progressive die stamping, deep draw stamping, custom metal stamping, and value-added manufacturing services. With extensive press capacity and established quality systems, Wedge Products supports a wide range of industrial and OEM manufacturing applications.