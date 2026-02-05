Qatar Press Centre Takes Part In 10Th Field Disaster Management Training Camp

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Press Centre (QPC) has taken part in the 10th Field Disaster Management Training Camp, organised by Qatar Red Crescent under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, with the support of Qatar Fund for blade-->

The QPC's participation involved nominating four participants for the field training programme, reflecting its commitment to supporting professional capacity building and enhancing the readiness of media personnel to handle emergencies and crises in line with best international practices and standards.

Among the nominees were three participants representing the Qatar Media Corporation, from Qatar Radio, Q37 TV Channel and Qatar TV, in addition to one direct nomination for Yemeni journalists through the Yemeni Journalists' Syndicate.

Such an approach underscores the QPC's goal of expanding the benefits of specialised programmes, promoting professional experience exchange across the Arab region, and equipping journalists with skills aligned with media coverage requirements and professional responsibilities in emergency and humanitarian work.

The opening of the camp was attended by delegations of leaders and representatives from partner institutions and supporting entities of around 15 organisations, highlighting the broad national partnership base that supports emergency preparedness and disaster management.

