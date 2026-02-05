S&P 500, Silver Under Pressure While USD/JPY Continues To Rise

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​. Wall Street pulls back as AI concerns grow:

​United States (US) equities ended mixed, with the S&P 500 falling 0.51% and the Nasdaq 100 sliding 1.51% as investors reassessed elevated artificial intelligence (AI) valuations, while the Dow Jones rose 0.53% on rotation into value and defensive stocks.

​. Semiconductors drive the sell-off:

​Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) plunged 17% after issuing a weak revenue outlook, dragging NVIDIA down 3.4% and pushing the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 4.4% lower, fuelling fears that gains among AI leaders are becoming more concentrated.

​. Software stocks come under pressure:

​Palantir dropped nearly 12%, giving back earlier gains, while Snowflake and Datadog extended losses as concerns grew that rapidly evolving AI tools could disrupt established software business models.

​. Earnings positives cushion the downside:

Eli Lilly surged around 10% after projecting 2026 profits above expectations, while Super Micro Computer jumped nearly 14% after raising its revenue outlook on strong AI server demand.

​. Asia tracks Wall Street lower:

​Asian markets extended the global tech sell-off, with South Korea's KOSPI down almost 4% and Japan's Nikkei 225 lower by 0.7%, as Alphabet's sharply higher capex plans heightened worries over the rising cost of AI investment.

​. Commodities and crypto retreat:

Silver slumped about 13% amid forced selling, oil fell roughly 2% on easing geopolitical risks, and Bitcoin dropped 3.4% to its lowest level since November 2024, highlighting a broader pullback from risk assets.

​S&P 500 looks to be short-term under pressure

​The S&P 500's failed retest of its 7002 record high earlier this week has led to a slip to Wednesday's 6839 low. Were it to give way, the 20 January low at 6789 may be reached next. Failure at this level would probably lead to a significant bearish reversal taking hold.

​While the 6789 level holds, though, a recovery towards the 7000 region may still ensue.

​Short-term outlook:

Neutral with a bearish bias while above the 20 January 6789 low, failure there would make us bearish.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 6721 mid-December low.

S&P 500 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​USD/JPY advance continues

​USD/JPY has so far managed to regain most of its recent near 4% drop and is seen heading towards its ¥157.76 December peak. A rise above this high would likely engage the January high at ¥159.45.

​Minor support may be spotted between the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) and the early January low at ¥156.29 - ¥156.12.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above ¥155.56, the 24 December low.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above ¥152.10 but may once again be capped by the ¥159.00-to-¥160.00 region.

USD/JPY daily candletsick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView Silver price comes off again

​The silver price's recovery from Monday's $71.3157 low to Wednesday's $92.2049 high has been followed by another sharp sell-off to Thursday's $73.5043 intraday low. This puts the bears back in control.

​A fall through this week's low at $71.3157 and the next lower late December low at $70.0750 would probably lead to another down leg towards the mid-December low at $66.8973 being formed.

​Short-term outlook:

Bearish while below the 4 February $92.2049 high.

​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while above the 2 February low at $71.3157.

Silver daily candletsick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.