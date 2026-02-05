Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Has Launched Its Ramadan Campaign For The Year 2026/1446 AH.

The new drive is aimed at implementing a wide range of Ramadan-specific projects for the benefit of more than 300,000 fasting people throughout the holy month of Ramadan, as well as year-round humanitarian projects for the benefit of nearly 6.7 million people worldwide.

Managing Director, Secretary-General of QRCS Eng. Ibrahim Hashim Al Sada extended his warmest congratulations to the Qatari people and the Muslim Nation, wishing that this spiritual occasion would bring to everyone all good, prosperity, and blessings.

Al Sada described the Ramadan Campaign as a seasonal window that sheds light on the leading role of Qatar and QRCS, as well as illustrates the values of giving and solidarity deeply rooted in the Qatari community.

He revealed, "QRCS's personnel are highly coordinated and prepared to implement the campaign's projects, through the HQ in Doha, foreign representation missions/offices, and partner National Societies in the host countries, to reach out to almost seven million beneficiaries globally".

During the holy month of Ramadan, QRCS will implement the Ramadan Iftar project, with family-size food parcels to be distributed to 301,535 people in 18 countries, as follows: Qatar, Yemen, Syria, Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Somalia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Sudan, Niger, Mauritania, Chad, Djibouti, Tanzania, Albania, Kazakhstan, and Uganda.

Recently, QRCS has issued a complete guide to the humanitarian projects that are planned for implementation during 2026, thanks to the donations of the benevolent people of Qatar during Ramadan.

The document features 189 humanitarian and development projects in the fields of food security, shelter, education, health, medical convoys, water and sanitation, livelihoods, and orphan/elderly care.

In Qatar, QRCS will continue to implement permanent development programs, designed to support vulnerable social groups, including Relief for Those Heavily in Debt, Support for Orphans and Disabilities, Treatment for

Patients, Relief from Distress for Families and Individuals, Support for Students with Disability, Clothing for Children, and My Wish.

Internationally, the number of beneficiaries of planned humanitarian and development projects throughout the year amounts to 6,685,554 victims of disasters and/or crises in Gaza, Somalia, Niger, Sudan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, the West Bank, and Mauritania.