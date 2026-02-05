More Can Be Done To Prevent Addiction In Switzerland, Says Anti-Addiction NGO

This is according to Addiction Switzerland, which calls on the government to 'reverse course' and invest more in prevention.

A study published in 2021 estimated that the economic costs attributed to addiction amount to almost CHF8 billion each year, the foundation writes in its 'Swiss Addiction Panorama 2026', published on Thursday. These costs are mostly related to health care costs, as well as loss of productivity and criminal proceedings.

In addition to these financial repercussions, there is also immense human suffering, emphasises Addiction Switzerland, as more than 10,000 people die each year in Switzerland due to tobacco, alcohol or drug consumption, and tens of thousands are addicted to addictive substances.

Despite this, prevention measures are subject to considerable cuts by politicians, both cantonal and federal. Restricting funds in the field of addiction prevention means a loss of control and negative repercussions both for the people involved and for society as a whole, warns the organisation, which calls on the government to implement a 'forward-looking strategy' in the field of prevention and to allocate all the necessary resources.

According to the 'Swiss Addiction Panorama 2026', the sale of alcohol and tobacco in Switzerland continues to decline year on year. However, the figures show that nicotine consumption – encouraged by an increasingly diversified range of products aimed especially at young people – still affects 27% of the population over the age of 15.

And it is precisely against the tobacco industry that Addiction Switzerland is calling on the government to take action. For the organisation, it is essential to provide greater protection for young people and to protect them from premature consumption, for example through a stricter age limit, or by enforcing a ban on addictive substances, and appropriate taxation on products.

According to the foundation's figures, moreover, 16% of Swiss regularly consume alcohol to such an extent that it poses a risk to their health. Also of concern to the organisation is the number of alcohol purchase tests carried out in shops and restaurants, which show that a quarter of establishments do not comply with the ban on selling alcohol to minors. In addition, the foundation points out, more than 1,700 infants are affected by foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) every year.

According to figures, about 200,000 people in Switzerland consume cannabis. According to Addiction Switzerland, at least 50 tonnes of this drug escapes regulation and taxation every year. The organisation hopes that the 'promising path' taken with the various pilot projects for the regulated sale of cannabis will improve this situation in the future.

