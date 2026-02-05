Pramerica Life Insurance Unveils Next Chapter Of 'This Is My Climb' Campaign, Spotlights Brand's Journey Of Trust And Strength

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Pramerica Life Insurance, one of India's fastest-growing life insurance companies today announced the latest edition of its flagship campaign, This Is My Climb, marking a meaningful evolution in the campaign's narrative. While previous editions celebrated the resilience and sacrifices of everyday individuals, the 2026 chapter turns the spotlight on Pramerica Life's own climb, showcasing its journey of standing steadfast with customers and enabling their aspirations through trust, protection, and consistency.

Pramerica Life TIMC Campaign

The campaign brings to the fore Pramerica Life's core pillars of reliability that reflect the brand's role in supporting customers over the long term. With a 99.18% claims paid ratio, the campaign underscores the brand's focus on claims certainty and assurance. This commitment is reinforced by the scale of protection offered by Pramerica Life, which today safeguards the financial futures of crores of Indians, including lakhs of soldiers. Keeping in line with the company's core value of putting the customer and their evolving needs at the forefront of everything they do, the campaign highlights innovations in their product offerings, like guaranteed 10% additions to the policyholders' ULIP funds, an industry-first feature that significantly boosts the compounding value of their long-term savings.

Speaking on the campaign , Amaresh Jena, Chief Marketing Officer, Pramerica Life Insurance, said ,“At Pramerica Life Insurance, we've been on a steady climb towards growth over the years, crossing key milestones that empower us to stand stronger for our customers. This journey mirrors our customers' own resilient climbs, and we're proud to walk alongside them as their trusted partner. 'This Is My Climb' remains a heartfelt brand platform for us, evolving from celebrating customers' journeys to now weaving Pramerica Life's own path towards steady and consistent growth into the narrative. Through this campaign, we are aiming to deepen emotional connections, boost brand awareness, and reinforce our salience, all while highlighting our commitment to our customers through qualities that they value most such as credibility, protection, and long-term assurance.”

The campaign will primarily leverage print media for broad reach, amplified by compelling social media and digital activations. With this latest chapter, Pramerica Life Insurance reaffirms its commitment to being more than just an insurer, remaining a trusted partner that continues to climb alongside its customers, every step of the way.

