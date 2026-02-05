Cryptonewsbreaks SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) Advances Expansion Into Korea And Japan To Strengthen East Asian Digital Asset Footprint

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) announced it is advancing expansion into Korea and Japan as part of its strategy to enhance global digital asset operations and regional market penetration, targeting growth in compliant digital asset markets across East Asia. In Korea, the company is pursuing key business licenses through cooperative partnerships while strengthening localized technical, compliance, and service infrastructure to support future stablecoin and digital asset offerings, while in Japan it continues to advance operations through affiliated AX Coin Japan and AlloyX Japan, focusing on meeting the regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Agency as it builds out standardized digital financial infrastructure.

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a global leading financial technology firm focused on digital currency payments and asset tokenization. Founded in 2016, it has dedicated to bridging traditional and decentralized finance by building a secure, efficient and compliant financial infrastructure that provides integrated digital asset solutions for global investors and institutions. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, along with other key subsidiaries such as AlloyX Group and AX Coin, the Company has developed a multi-jurisdictional, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade new financial platform encompassing global stablecoin payments, corporate treasury and private wealth management and tokenization as a service. Backed by leading international institutional investors, the Company manages compliant and transparent digital assets that are closely connected to the real economy. The Company is committed to establishing itself as a leading global digital asset financial platform, driving the seamless convergence of traditional finance and the digital assets ecosystem.

