Olympic Council Of Asia Signs Host City Contract For The 2029 Asian Winter Games In Almaty

His Excellency further noted that the Asian Winter Games serve as an important platform for strengthening cooperation and solidarity among National Olympic Committees, in line with the Olympic Council of Asia's vision to advance Asian sport at all levels.

The Almaty 2029 Asian Winter Games will mark the tenth edition of the event and are expected to witness broad participation from across the continent, reflecting the growing Asian presence in winter sports and the continued development of their organizational and technical structures.

