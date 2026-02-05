Syncfusion® Sponsors MAUI Day London And Attends Swetugg Stockholm 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At two February events, Syncfusion will showcase open-source contributions and.NET MAUI UI controls that support teams from first build through enterprise scaling

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. today announced it will sponsor . NET MAUI Day London on February 6, 2026, and sponsored Swetugg Stockholm 2026 on February 3–4 as a community-level sponsor. Syncfusion product managers and engineering leaders will be on-site at both events to connect with developers building cross-platform applications with .NET MAUI and share resources that support projects.

“Healthy developer ecosystems are built through consistent, hands-on contribution,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion.“We're proud to support the.NET MAUI community in Europe, and to keep investing in open-source, practical UI components that help developers produce excellent applications, whether they're building their first.NET MAUI project or scaling to enterprise requirements.”

At.NET MAUI Day London, Syncfusion will participate as an event sponsor and meet with attendees to discuss Syncfusion's ongoing contributions to the.NET MAUI ecosystem, including open-source work and collaboration with Microsoft to address framework issues and submit improvements.

“.NET MAUI closed out 2025 with our highest number of contributions ever merged thanks to the ongoing collaboration and partnership of Syncfusion,” said David Ortinau, principal product manager for.NET MAUI at Microsoft.“I'm excited for what the coming year has in store for.NET MAUI developers as we continue this journey together.”

At Swetugg Stockholm 2026, Syncfusion will join the broader.NET community as a community-level sponsor, connecting with developers and sharing resources for building and scaling modern.NET MAUI applications.

Open source first, with a clear path to scale

At both events, Syncfusion team members will highlight:



Toolkit for.NET MAUI: a free, open-source toolkit under an MIT license, designed to help developers build high-performance apps across iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Essential Studio® UI Edition for.NET MAUI: A premium suite that extends the open-source foundation with 95+ enterprise-grade controls, AI capabilities, and enterprise support for teams building advanced applications.



This open-source-first approach is designed to keep teams moving within the.NET MAUI ecosystem as needs evolve, from rapid prototyping to complex UI, data visualization, and productivity scenarios. Explore all of Syncfusion's .NET MAUI UI controls on their website, including both the free, open-source toolkit and premium components.

Look out for Syncfusion team members at the .NET MAUI Day London and Swetugg Stockholm 2026 events. They'll be happy to answer all your questions.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

