Level 5 Capital Partners Completes Acquisition Of 180-Unit Apartment Community In Mansfield, Ohio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Level 5 Capital Partners (LV5), a private equity firm specializing in multifamily real estate, in strategic partnership with Threefold Real Estate Investing, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Pine Bridge Apartments. This 180-unit multifamily community represents a significant addition to the partnership's growing portfolio of workforce housing assets in the Midwest.

Located strategically near I-71 and just minutes from downtown Mansfield, Pine Bridge Apartments is a stabilized asset that was acquired with 98% occupancy, underscoring the strong demand for quality housing in the region. The property consists of 15 buildings featuring a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units, all featuring private patios or decks and access to community amenities including playgrounds and green space.

"Pine Bridge fits perfectly into our 'wheelhouse' of value-add multifamily assets in tertiary Midwest markets," said Lee Yoder, CEO of Threefold Real Estate Investing. "The property features solid brick construction and attractive layouts, but offers proven upside through our operational efficiencies. By bringing property management in-house, we plan to control costs while improving the resident experience."

Executing in a Dynamic Market

Despite a shifting lending environment, the partnership successfully navigated the transaction to secure the asset. The acquisition was structured to prioritize capital preservation and strong cash flow for investors, leveraging the partners' collective 60+ years of real estate expertise.

"We love this asset because it offers immediate cash flow with low risk," said Jeff Dulmage, Principal of Level 5 Capital Partners. "With a purchase price representing a 7.7% cap rate and positive leverage on the debt, Pine Bridge aligns with our commitment to strict acquisition criteria and principled growth."

Operational Strategy

Threefold Property Management will assume day-to-day operations, implementing a plan that includes:

* Operational Streamlining: Reducing staffing redundancies while maintaining high service standards.

* Strategic Upgrades: Investing approximately $525,000 in capital expenditures, including parking lot repairs, deck improvements, and light unit renovations upon turnover.

* Community Focus: Enhancing the "small town feel" that makes the property attractive to long-term residents.

About Level 5 Capital Partners:

Level 5 Capital Partners is a real estate investment firm led by Jeff Dulmage, Dave Mayer, and Doug Schweitzer. The team brings decades of experience in commercial real estate, asset management, and capital raising to deliver consistent results for investors.

For more information, please visit .