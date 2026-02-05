2025 Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Cocktails In The U.S. State Of The Industry Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the RTD Cocktails industry include expanding canned cocktail distribution, tapping into the demand for larger formats, catering to upscale spirits consumers, innovating with natural ingredients and unique flavors, leveraging social media, and adapting to demographic and economic shifts.

The 4th edition of the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails industry report, published annually, contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2018-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the RTD Cocktails industry covering the most important trends for the busy executive, including detailed data on:



RTD Cocktail sales and consumption by price point

sales for the leading brands

distilled spirits expenditures by demographic groups

retail activity pricing trends

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes important developments shaping the industry, such as:



The Widening Distribution of Canned Cocktails

The Growing Popularity of Larger Format RTD Cocktails

The Trend Toward Upscale and High End Spirits Consumption

Demographic Consumption Patterns

The Use of Natural and Premium Ingredients

New and Unique Flavors and Flavor Combinations

New Packaging Innovations

Health and Wellness Trends

Taxes and Tariffs

Social Media's Influence The Impact of Economic Conditions



Key Topics Covered:

Written Analysis



Drivers of Industry Growth

Demographics Support Long-Term RTD Cocktail Consumption

RTD Cocktails Benefit From Health and Gluten-Free Trends

RTD Cocktail Sales Trends

Per Capita Consumption of RTD Cocktails

Beverage Companies Expand Portfolios with RTD Cocktails

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Distilled Spirits

Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits

Economy's Impact on RTD Cocktail Sales

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for RTD Cocktail Companies

Greener Practices Save Money and Help Boost Demand Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables (17 Tables)



Dollar and Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2018-2029

Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails Sold in the U.S., 2018-2029

Dollar Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., by Price Point, 2018-2029

Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., by Price Point, 2018-2029

Dollar Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Distilled Spirits Sales, 2018-2029

Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Distilled Spirits Sales, 2018-2029

Per Capita Consumption of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2018-2029

Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., 2018-2029

Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., by State, 2024

Retail Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., by Type, 2018-2029

U.S. Dollar Sales for the Top 20 Brands of Premixed Cocktails, 2024-2025

U.S. Dollar Sales for the Top 10 Brands of Spirits-Based Seltzers, 2024-2025

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits At Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits Away From Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, 2018-2029 U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, At Home vs. Away From Home, 2018-2029

Graphs (3 Graphs)



Dollar Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2019-2029

Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails Sold in the U.S., 2019-2029 Per Capita Consumption of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2019-2029

