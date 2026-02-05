Manoj Tiwari Hails Transformational Union Budget 2026-27

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Former Delhi BJP President and three-time Member of Parliament from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for presenting a transformational Union Budget 2026-27.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said that while anyone can draw a line on butter, the 2026 Budget is an effort akin to carving a line on stone to shape the destiny of India of 2047.

He said that this Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Tiwari said that this Budget is different from previous ones. Generally, when a Budget was presented, people focused mainly on how much tax relief was given. Every year, people were appeased with small tax concessions.

“However, due to the trust people have in PM Modi, expectations from this Budget were not limited to income tax relief but were focused on a roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047 - an expectation that the Finance Minister has fulfilled,” he said.

Tiwari said that if it were a Congress government, they would have wasted time by giving a tax relief of Rs 50,000 every year, whereas the PM Modi's government has already made income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free in the previous year itself.

He reiterated that the Finance Minister has rightly stated that this Budget is meant to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The press conference was coordinated by Delhi Pradesh Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and was attended by Media Relations Head Shri Vikram Mittal and State Spokesperson Dr. Mamta Tyagi.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the Orange Economy proposal in Budget 2026 will become a driving force for the progress of India's youth.

Tiwari said that the opposition and the general public have always raised questions about employment opportunities for youth. Keeping this in mind, the government has ensured in this Budget that skill centres will be established in every district, not just in metro cities and large urban areas.

He said that PM Modi speaks of four sections - youth, women, farmers, and the poor.“Until youth are skilled, who will give them jobs? Therefore, opening skill centres is essential,” he said.

He said that provisions have also been made in the Budget to make India a global data hub.

When India can supply food grains to 170 countries and provide vaccines even to countries like the US, why can it not become a data hub? The youth of the country and the government together are prepared to make India the world's data hub, he said.