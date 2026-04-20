Biography's EGP 20Bn '101' Project In Mostakbal City Records Rapid Construction Progress

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Biography, a subsidiary of El Attal Holding, has announced notable progress in the construction of its“101” residential project in Mostakbal City, following a media site visit organised to showcase on-ground developments.

The company said construction and foundation works have exceeded 20% completion over the past four months, reflecting an accelerated pace of execution. Infrastructure works are being carried out in co-operation with The Arab Contractors, which is responsible for implementing structural and utility components across the site.

The project spans 101 feddans (approximately 424,200 square metres), with a relatively low built-up footprint. According to the developer, around 18% of the total land area is allocated to buildings, while the majority is dedicated to open spaces, including landscaped areas and water features. The masterplan adopts a low-density approach, aiming to balance residential units with expansive outdoor environments.

“101” features a mix of residential and mixed-use components, including apartments, villas, and designated commercial and administrative areas. Planned amenities include sports and social facilities, pedestrian and cycling paths, and a central clubhouse. Total investments in the project are estimated at more than EGP 20bn.

The company noted that the design philosophy prioritises privacy and the distribution of open spaces, in line with broader development trends across Egypt's new urban communities. The project forms part of the ongoing expansion of Mostakbal City, an emerging residential destination east of Cairo that has attracted a growing number of developers in recent years.

Speaking during the visit, Ahmed El Attal said the company is focused on maintaining construction timelines and meeting client expectations, noting that execution progress has become a key indicator of market credibility.

Sherif Saleh attributed the pace of development to strong co-ordination between project stakeholders and strict adherence to construction standards. He added that infrastructure and structural works are being implemented in line with technical and safety requirements.

The project reflects sustained momentum in Egypt's real estate sector, where developers are increasingly prioritising delivery timelines amid evolving market conditions. With rising competition in new cities such as Mostakbal City, construction progress has become a central factor shaping buyer confidence.

Biography indicated that work will continue across multiple phases of the project, with a focus on completing core infrastructure and advancing structural components in the coming period.