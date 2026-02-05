Torreon Group, Inc. Advances Real Estate Division With Completion And Sale Of Prototype Townhomes In Sahuarita, Arizona

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next10, Inc, d.b.a. Torreon Group, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN), a U.S.-and Mexico-based incubator company focused on value creation through acquisitions and mergers with growth financing, today announced significant progress in its Real Estate Division, highlighted by the completion and sale of five prototype townhomes in the Santa Rita Villas development in Sahuarita, Arizona.

In the Santa Rita Villas Townhome development in Sahuarita, Arizona, Affordable Builders of America, Inc., a division of Torreon Group-has completed and sold five townhomes to a single buyer under a master contract for a total of 51 new construction units. The total sale price for these five prototype units is $1,655,353.00. These two-story, two-car garage residences serve as prototypes for four model plans currently under review by the Town of Sahuarita. With approvals anticipated, the company is preparing 46 additional build-ready lots for full production builds.

John Hayden, CEO of Torreon Group and head of its real estate division, stated: "Torreon Group's mission is to create value through acquisitions and mergers with a focus on real estate and commercial enterprises within various industries. As a U.S. and Mexico-based incubator company, we are dedicated to developing ventures with commercial viability. These milestones underscore our team's ability to deliver high-quality, market-responsive housing in growing Southern Arizona communities. We're excited to build on this momentum across our Real Estate portfolio."

This achievement complements ongoing efforts in Southern, Arizona, where Phase One of the Santa Rita Villas Townhome project has been completed with executed sale agreements for all units, expected to close within the next 30 days. Construction has commenced in Phase Two, with the financing in place for the next 5 units.

