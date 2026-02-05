MAGIC Returns To New York Showcasing Women's Trend, Young Contemporary, And Modern Sportswear Categories

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGIC by Informa's New York event is set to return this season, bringing together buyers, established brands, and emerging labels in a dynamic showcase February 24–26 at the Javits Center. Renowned for its ability to connect industry professionals with the season's most relevant styles, MAGIC continues to be a comprehensive destination for discovering what's next in women's fashion.

This year's event will feature an impressive lineup of brands, including America & Beyond, Barefoot Dreams, Elan, Hidden Jeans, Piccadilly, Skies Are Blue, Tribal, and THML Clothing. From vibrant handcrafted designs to luxurious essentials, chic contemporary pieces to innovative denim, these brands represent the breadth and diversity of the women's fashion landscape. Buyers will have the unique opportunity to explore collections that embody creativity, craftsmanship, and modernity.

MAGIC's New York event will showcase Fall/Winter 2026-2027 trends. The Women's Young Contemporary Buyer's Guide, a pre-event blueprint designed to help buyers navigate the season's key trends, is available for retailers now ahead of the event. The guide highlights three major themes shaping the young contemporary women's landscape: Tough & Tender, Functional Flair, and Wild Heritage.

Tough & Tender explores resilience through raw materials and the beauty of imperfections, offering a fresh perspective on strength and vulnerability.

explores resilience through raw materials and the beauty of imperfections, offering a fresh perspective on strength and vulnerability. Functional Flair celebrates sporty codes and easy-to-wear garments, blending practicality with style for the modern consumer.

celebrates sporty codes and easy-to-wear garments, blending practicality with style for the modern consumer. Wild Heritage champions craftsmanship through a utilitarian lens, showcasing designs that honor tradition while embracing innovation.



Together, these trends provide a comprehensive look at what brands are creating, what buyers should look for when attending MAGIC, and what today's shoppers are interested in.