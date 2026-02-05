403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to pelareorep in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin®) and leucovorin, fluorouracil, irinotecan for the treatment of patients with KRAS -mutant, microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer in the second-line setting. As part of the Company's increased focus on gastrointestinal cancer and analysis of the existing colorectal data set in the fall, the Company applied for and has now received Fast Track Designation. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading unchanged at $0.90.
