Swiss Serenity Launches Free Second Pillar Asset Search Tool to Help Swiss Citizens Identify Their Pension Assets







Porrentruy, Switzerland – Swiss Serenity has launched a free asset search tool that facilitates access to second pillar asset information. This search service allows every Swiss citizen to verify whether they have dispersed or forgotten occupational pension assets by following a simplified process.

This tool addresses a real administrative need: according to the Central Office 2nd Pillar, billions of francs in pension assets remain unclaimed in Switzerland, often due to employer changes or periods of professional inactivity.

Context: Dispersed and Forgotten Assets

Many Swiss citizens have second pillar assets dispersed across different institutions without being aware of it. This situation frequently occurs during:



Multiple employer changes throughout career

Periods of unemployment or professional inactivity

Relocations without address updates with institutions Stays abroad followed by return to Switzerland

Administrative consequence: Without action from the worker, these assets are automatically transferred to the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution after two years, in accordance with BVG/LPP legislation.

How the Swiss Serenity Search Tool Works

Step 1: Case File Creation (A Few Minutes)

The tool requests essential administrative information:



Full name and AHV/AVS number

Current address

Year of birth Employment history in Switzerland (if known)

Data protection: No banking data is requested. All information is processed in accordance with the Federal Data Protection Act (FADP) and hosted on servers in Switzerland.

Step 2: Secure Authentication

To ensure process security:



Electronic signature (via computer or mobile)

Copy of valid identity document (Swiss passport, identity card, or residence permit) Validation compliant with Swiss banking standards

Step 3: Search Across Institutions

Once authentication is validated, Swiss Serenity launches a search in collaboration with the Central Office 2nd Pillar across:



More than 1,500 Swiss pension institutions

Public and private pension funds

Vested benefits foundations LPP collective life insurance

Step 4: Results and Personalized Report

Results are available in a secure personal space and include:

Consolidated sum of all assets foundList of institutions holding assets and corresponding amountsActive vested benefits account, pension fund, or Substitute Foundation

Important: Swiss Serenity only provides information on identified assets. The company does not manage funds and does not make investment decisions.

Search Service Benefits

Benefit #1: Free Service

The Swiss Serenity search service is entirely free. No fees are charged for identifying dispersed assets.

Swiss Serenity then offers, upon client request, an optional service for consolidating identified assets toward adapted solutions.

Benefit #2: Simplified Process

Unlike traditional administrative procedures that require individually contacting each former employer and institution, the Swiss Serenity tool centralizes the search in a single process.

Benefit #3: Security and Compliance



Data hosted in Switzerland on secure servers

Full compliance with Federal Data Protection Act (FADP)

Banking-grade authentication No data transmission to third parties

Benefit #4: Collaboration with Central Office 2nd Pillar

Swiss Serenity operates in collaboration with the Central Office 2nd Pillar, the official body responsible for managing unclaimed assets. This collaboration guarantees search comprehensiveness. According to data from the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO), the Swiss occupational pension system manages hundreds of billions of francs in assets distributed across thousands of institutions.

Benefit #5: Post-Search Support

Once assets are identified, Swiss Serenity offers:



A detailed report of found assets

Information on consolidation options (optional) Connection with appropriate institutions

Reminder: Swiss Serenity does not provide financial advice. For any decisions regarding identified asset management, it is recommended to consult an independent licensed financial advisor.

Concerned User Segments

Segment 1: People Who Changed Jobs Multiple Times

Workers who had multiple employers throughout their career often have assets dispersed across different pension funds or vested benefits accounts.

Problem solved: Centralized identification of all assets without having to individually contact each former employer.

Segment 2: People with Periods of Inactivity

Periods of unemployment, education, or self-employment can lead to automatic transfers to the Substitute Foundation of which the worker is not always aware.

Problem solved: Location of assets automatically transferred to the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution.

Segment 3: Expatriates Returning to Switzerland

Swiss citizens who worked in Switzerland, then lived abroad before returning, may have pension assets that remained in Switzerland during their absence.

Problem solved: Identification of assets that remained in Switzerland during expatriation period.

Segment 4: People Approaching Retirement

As retirement approaches, it is essential to know all pension assets to plan retirement.

Problem solved: Complete overview of all second pillar assets for retirement planning.

Process After Asset Identification

Once assets are identified, three main options are available to the client:

Option 1: Leave Assets Where They Are

Assets can remain in their respective institutions until retirement. No action is mandatory.

Option 2: Consolidation on Vested Benefits Account

Swiss Serenity can offer, upon request, consolidation of dispersed assets to a single vested benefits foundation. This option facilitates administrative management.

Important: The choice to consolidate assets or not belongs entirely to the client. Swiss Serenity makes no decisions without explicit agreement.

Option 3: Transfer to Current Pension Fund

If the client is currently employed with mandatory LPP affiliation, they can request asset transfer to their current pension fund (subject to fund acceptance).

FAQ: 5 Frequently Asked Questions About the Search Tool Q1: How can Swiss Serenity identify my assets without accessing my bank accounts?

Swiss Serenity collaborates with the Central Office 2nd Pillar, the official body that centralizes pension asset information in Switzerland. Banking information is not necessary to conduct the search. Only personal identification data (AHV/AVS number, identity document) are required.

Q2: Is my data kept after the search?

Yes, you have a secure Swiss Serenity personal space where your results remain accessible. All data is hosted on servers in Switzerland, encrypted, and never resold to third parties. You can request data deletion at any time in accordance with FADP.

Q3: Are there hidden fees or commitments?

No. The search service is entirely free and without commitment. Swiss Serenity then offers, optionally, an asset consolidation service. This service is clearly presented with its conditions, and the client remains free to accept or refuse.

Q4: What to do after discovering my assets?

You have three main options: (1) leave assets where they are, (2) consolidate them on a single vested benefits account (Swiss Serenity can assist you), or (3) transfer them to your current pension fund if you are employed. The choice belongs entirely to you.

Q5: Does the tool also detect contribution gaps?

The tool identifies existing assets in pension institutions. It does not calculate contribution gaps (periods without LPP coverage). To know your contribution gaps, you must request a detailed pension certificate from your current pension fund, which will indicate possible buy-backs.

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is a Swiss company based in Porrentruy, specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets. The company has helped more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file to identify dispersed or forgotten pension assets, enabling the recovery of 328 million francs in total.

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets. The company does not manage funds, does not provide financial advice, and does not make investment decisions. Its service consists of helping Swiss workers find their pension assets and connecting them with appropriate institutions.

Press Inquiries

Service Press

+41 21 588 00 24

press [at] fr

Swiss Serenity Service SA

Rue du Jura 23

2900 Porrentruy

Suisse

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: