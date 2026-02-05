Erdoğan, Sisi Highlight Expanding Türkiyeegypt Cooperation At Strategic Council Meeting

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid an official visit to Egypt's capital, Cairo, to attend the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Speaking at a joint press conference following the meeting, Erdoğan said relations between Türkiye and Egypt were advancing across all fields.

Recalling that the council's first meeting was held in Ankara in September 2024, Erdoğan noted that high-level contacts between the two countries have intensified over the past 16 months. He said the number of reciprocal visits during this period has approached 50 and stressed that the joint declaration and agreements adopted at the meeting had further strengthened the legal framework of bilateral relations.

Touching on economic ties, Erdoğan said Egypt continues to be Türkiye's largest trading partner in Africa. He stated that the two sides aim to raise bilateral trade volume-currently hovering between $8 billion and $9 billion over the past three years-to $15 billion. Erdoğan also welcomed the fact that Turkish companies' investments in Egypt have approached $4 billion.

The Turkish president said the two countries were seeking to develop joint projects in a range of areas, particularly energy and transportation.

Erdoğan also underlined positive developments in tourism, noting that more than 500,000 tourists were hosted mutually last year. He said the goal is to double that figure in the coming period. He further emphasized the importance of reopening the Alexandria branch of the Yunus Emre Institute, as well as the offices of TİKA and TRT in Egypt.

Delivering a message of cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Egypt aim to take joint steps in maritime trade, transportation and maritime security. He added that such cooperation would contribute both to regional peace and to the strategic interests of the two countries.

Addressing the Palestinian issue at length, Erdoğan said that despite the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, the humanitarian tragedy continues. He rejected Israel's attacks and actions that violate the Sharm el-Sheikh Declaration, stressing that cooperation with Egypt would continue to ensure peace in Gaza and support the region's reconstruction.

Erdoğan said developments in Libya, Sudan and the Horn of Africa were also discussed, noting that preserving Libya's unity and territorial integrity remains a shared objective. He expressed hope for a lasting ceasefire and peace in Sudan and said Türkiye does not accept steps that target Somalia's sovereignty.

On Syria, Erdoğan stressed that safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and political unity is vital for regional stability. He also warned that external interventions against Iran pose serious risks to the entire region, adding that issues concerning Iran should be resolved through diplomatic means.

Erdoğan thanked President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Egyptian officials for their hospitality and expressed hope that the decisions taken would contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Speaking earlier, President el-Sisi highlighted cooperation with Türkiye across various fields, saying Egypt considers Türkiye its leading partner on the African continent. He said both sides are working to raise bilateral trade volume from $9 billion to $15 billion.

Referring to developments in the Middle East, el-Sisi said the region is rapidly becoming prone to crises and turbulence, stressing the need to deepen cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye to achieve sustainable political solutions.

El-Sisi recalled that a ceasefire in Gaza was declared through the joint efforts of Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and the United States. He said the immediate priority now is the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the restoration of calm, adding that a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state in line with international and UN resolutions are essential. He also called for an end to all unilateral measures against Palestinians and for the protection of holy sites, particularly in Jerusalem.

The Egyptian president said he and Erdoğan discussed developments in Sudan, emphasizing the importance of preserving the integrity of Sudan's state institutions. He also underlined his country's opposition to Somalia's division and stressed the need for stability in Libya.

On Syria, el-Sisi said Egypt supports Syria's unity and sovereignty, expressing hope that recent agreements, including one signed between the government and the SDF, would protect the rights of all segments of society.

Addressing Iran, el-Sisi said the two leaders also discussed developments related to Tehran, stressing the need for a resolution of Iran's nuclear issue to ensure peace in Iran and the wider region.

Concluding his remarks, el-Sisi said Egypt would increase cooperation with Türkiye on regional and international issues, announcing that the third meeting of the council will be held in Ankara. He described Erdoğan as“Egypt's most distinguished guest” and voiced hope for stronger relations and lasting peace and stability in the region.