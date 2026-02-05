403
Dutch Council: Agricultural Sustainability Sabotaged by Own Policies
(MENAFN) Government initiatives intended to advance agricultural sustainability are being undermined by conflicting policy measures, the Dutch Council for the Environment and Infrastructure (Rli) declared Thursday.
"The government wants to make agriculture more sustainable, so you can expect all policies to reflect that," stated Rli chairman Jan Jacob van Dijk, as reported by broadcaster NOS. "However, we see that this isn't the case in practice."
Van Dijk highlighted a livestock farmer buyout program designed to cut nitrogen pollution, which permits farmers to divest their animals and farm operations while maintaining land ownership. He observed that numerous participants subsequently lease their properties to potato and lily cultivators.
"The result is that nitrogen emissions are reduced, but you get pesticides in return. That's also not good for nature," Van Dijk explained.
The advisory body proposed segregating agricultural operations into production-oriented farming concentrated in appropriate zones. It contended that sustainability objectives would become more manageable if governmental authorities acquired land and facilitated the relocation of intensive farming operations from ecologically sensitive areas to regions more conducive to production-focused agriculture.
The council further emphasized that inflated agricultural land valuations represent the fundamental obstacle impeding sustainability progress.
"This expensive land needs to generate sufficient revenue, and that encourages intensive use. Moreover, land is a good investment, so many farmers use it for retirement. The money they invest in land isn't invested in sustainability," said Van Dijk.
The advisory panel additionally charged that governmental policies bear responsibility for escalating land costs.
"The government can reform subsidies and tax regulations in such a way that the rise in land prices is mitigated and they only stimulate (less intensive) social agriculture," Van Dijk added.
