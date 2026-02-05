403
US Conducts Five Strikes Against ISIS in Syria
(MENAFN) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday that it conducted five strikes against various ISIS (Daesh) targets across Syria between January 27 and February 2.
CENTCOM said the operations struck several ISIS facilities, including a communications hub, a key logistics site, and weapons storage areas. The strikes involved around 50 precision-guided munitions, launched by fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the statement.
CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the strikes reflect the US military’s ongoing commitment to preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria. He added that working in coordination with coalition and partner forces is essential to ensuring the long-term defeat of ISIS, helping to make the United States, the region, and the world safer.
