EEOC Probes Nike Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Employees
(MENAFN) The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is investigating whether sportswear giant Nike engaged in discriminatory practices against white employees.
On Wednesday, the commission requested that the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri compel Nike to provide details regarding its human resources policies, including those related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
The EEOC said it is examining whether white employees and applicants experienced “disparate treatment” in hiring, promotions, layoffs, and training programs. The investigation reportedly concerns allegations of systemic violations at Nike dating back to 2018. EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas emphasized that workplace discrimination law is “colorblind and requires the EEOC to protect employees of all races from unlawful employment practices.”
Nike described the subpoena as “a surprising and unusual escalation,” noting that it had already “shared thousands of pages of information.” The company added in a statement, “We are committed to fair and lawful employment practices and follow all applicable laws, including those that prohibit discrimination.”
Conservative commentators have long argued that DEI initiatives can unfairly disadvantage white individuals. US President Donald Trump prioritized addressing what he calls ‘woke bias’ during his second term. He told Time magazine in 2024, “I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country, and that can’t be allowed.”
After returning to the White House in 2025, Trump signed executive orders rolling back DEI programs within the civil service. Several corporations, including Walmart and Google, subsequently removed DEI commitments from their public websites.
