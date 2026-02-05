403
DRC President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) H E Felix Tshisekedi received the credentials of H E Hamad bin Dhaen Al Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
