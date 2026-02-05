Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DRC President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

2026-02-05 03:01:51
President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) H E Felix Tshisekedi received the credentials of H E Hamad bin Dhaen Al Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

