DRC President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) H E Felix Tshisekedi received the credentials of H E Hamad bin Dhaen Al Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

