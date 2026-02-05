In Hellonation, Dental Expert Kari Sakurai Of Santa Monica Explains What Most People Get Wrong About Dental Implants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most people misunderstand about dental implants? A HelloNation article offers a clear explanation by dispelling common myths and outlining the real benefits behind this widely used treatment. The article features Dental Expert Kari Sakurai of Pacific View Smile Center in Santa Monica, CA, and shows how implant dentistry plays a vital role in both oral health and long-term stability. The full story is available in a HelloNation article.

The article makes it clear that dental implants are not just for older adults. Many patients mistakenly believe that dental implants are a last resort or age-specific solution, but the HelloNation feature explains that tooth loss can occur at any age due to accidents, decay, gum disease, or genetics. Dental implants provide a durable and versatile solution that works well for adults of all ages. This makes implant dentistry an option to consider early, not just when other treatments fail.

According to the article, the dental implant procedure is often simpler than patients expect. The implant post is inserted into the jaw during a minor surgery and fuses with the bone over time. This process, called osseointegration, creates a strong anchor for the replacement tooth. Unlike dental bridges, which depend on support from nearby teeth, implants stand on their own. This improves long-term outcomes and protects adjacent teeth from added stress.

The HelloNation article also emphasizes that dental implants serve a medical purpose, not just a cosmetic one. When a tooth is missing, the underlying bone begins to shrink. The article explains how an implant replaces the root and helps preserve bone structure, which, in turn, helps maintain facial shape and the proper alignment of other teeth. If needed, bone grafting can be performed to prepare the site before the implant is placed. These steps support oral function and long-term health.

Care routines for dental implants are also simpler than many expect. The article notes that implants require regular brushing, flossing, and routine dental visits. Unlike dentures, which often require special adhesives, soaking, or periodic realignment, dental implants remain fixed in place. This stability appeals to patients looking for dependable options for replacing missing teeth.

Cost is another area where assumptions often lead patients astray. While the up-front cost of implants may be higher than alternatives, the HelloNation article shows how they can be more cost-effective over time. Dentures and bridges typically need replacement or adjustment every few years. Implants, with proper care, can last decades. This long-term value makes implant dentistry a practical choice for those seeking durable solutions.

The article also explains that eligibility for implants is based more on health than age. A younger adult who loses a tooth can often receive an implant once their jaw has fully developed. Likewise, older adults in good overall health are often strong candidates. The HelloNation article points out that bone quality, vitamin levels, and oral health habits all factor into treatment planning, making implant dentistry accessible to a wide range of patients.

The article addresses another concern: that the procedure is painful or overly complex. It outlines how advancements in anesthesia, imaging technology, and treatment techniques have made the implant process more predictable and manageable. Most patients return to their routines quickly, resulting in a strong, natural-looking tooth that supports speaking, chewing, and smiling with confidence.

Throughout the feature, the HelloNation article shows that dental implants are not only about looks. They restore health, function, and comfort in ways other options often cannot. Whether patients need a single replacement tooth or a full-arch solution, implant dentistry offers flexible, long-lasting results.

What Most People Get Wrong About Dental Implants features insights from Kari Sakurai, a dental expert in Santa Monica, CA.

