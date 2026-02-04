MDD To Host Extensive Sport Day Programming On Feb 10

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) will once again serve as a central destination for Qatar National Sport Day (QNSD) on February 10, hosting an extensive programme of sports, fitness, and wellness activities across its pedestrian network and public spaces.

The city will activate multiple zones starting from 8am, offering diverse experiences for families, youth, and visitors of all fitness levels.

As Qatar's leading smart and walkable city district, MDD is strategically positioned to deliver comprehensive Sport Day programming through its connected pedestrian network, diverse public spaces, hospitality cluster, and retail ecosystem.

Last year's QNSD attracted 70,000 visitors to MDD, demonstrating strong community engagement and sustained on-ground participation. Building on this success, this year's programme expands both the scale and diversity of activities available to participants.

The 2026 Sport Day activations will span key locations including Barahat Msheireb, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Sahat Wadi Msheireb, and Sahat Al Nakheel. Activities will include sports and fitness zones, gamified challenges, circuits and activities for all ages, mini sports for children, movement and recovery stations, nutrition booths, and community health activations.

Vodafone Qatar will activate Barahat Msheireb with its Sports Village, offering a curated selection of sports-related activities.

The Al Emadi Group will create an activation zone at Sahat Al Nakheel, featuring sport challenges designed for all ages and fitness levels.

The day of wellness continues into the evening with the wellness club's Grand Launch at 6:30pm, welcoming the community to discover the club's state-of-the-art facilities and experience its distinctive second-space concept, designed to flawlessly combine activity, relaxation, and connection.

Msheireb Properties will operate multiple activation zones across the city, beginning with a dedicated area at Sahat Wadi Msheireb from 7am exclusively for employees and their families, before opening to the public from 9am.

Additional zones will be activated at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, offering gamified sports experiences and activities accessible to participants across all skill levels.

Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla, senior director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said:“Qatar National Sport Day represents an important opportunity to showcase how Msheireb Downtown Doha serves as more than a destination - it functions as an active platform for community engagement and national initiatives.”

The event emphasises MDD's role as a destination that supports Qatar National Vision 2030's health and wellness objectives. The city's shaded walkways and interconnected public spaces enable safe, accessible participation in physical activities for residents and visitors.

All activities are free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to arrive early and explore the various zones across MDD throughout the day.

Msheireb Downtown Doha QNSD sports fitness