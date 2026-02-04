Special Dubai Airport Stamps Welcome Guests Attending World Governments Summit

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 5:19 PM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) These serve as a welcoming gesture, symbolising UAE identity as a centre for government innovation and international cooperation

With the World Governments Summit 2026 ongoing in Dubai, the city is giving guests the special treatment right from the start, as they enter the airport itself.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) is stamping guests' passports with a special stamp bearing the summit's logo at Dubai's airports.

The summit is seeing the participation of more than 150 governments, bringing together heads of state and government, ministers, experts, and international organisations.

Its agenda features over 320 sessions and events covering effective leadership, the economy, societal wellbeing, city resilience, and future technologies.

The special stamps are aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and supporting the summit's objectives while also serving as a welcoming gesture, symbolising UAE identity as a centre for government innovation and international cooperation.

Dubai is known for introducing special stamps during events. Towards the end of January, Dubai airport welcomed passengers with special stamps to celebrate the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, under the slogan 'UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever'.

Meanwhile last year around the same time, travellers were welcome by the world Government Summit stamps, which were used to document the passports of visitors arriving through Dubai's air entry points.



