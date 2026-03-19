Capital Investment In Ukraine Up 25% In 2025 State Statistics Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Statistics Service reported the figures on Facebook.

The main source of financing remained companies' and organisations' own funds, which accounted for 71.2% of the total.

Other sources included the state budget (7%), local budgets (6.4%), household funds for housing construction (5.7%), bank and other borrowed financing (5.1%), and foreign investors (0.1%).

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By sector, the largest share of capital investment was directed to industry - UAH 259.1 billion (38.7% of the total). Transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities followed with UAH 72.3 billion (10.8%).

As reported earlier, the government extended funding for 2026 to key state programs under the Made in Ukraine policy. On February 16, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 5.6 billion to support domestic producers.

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