Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital Receives Advanced Equipment From German Government

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The equipment, valued at approximately EUR 1.2 million and mostly produced by German companies, significantly enhances the hospital's capacity to provide highly specialized care for children. According to Maximilian Rasch, charge d'affaires at the German Embassy in Kyiv, the overall financial support from the German government for the restoration, re-equipment, and modernization of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital and four other Ukrainian children's hospitals totals around EUR 10 million. This is part of broader German support for Ukraine's healthcare system, which has exceeded EUR 40 million since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The new equipment will expand the hospital's ability to treat children across the Kyiv region and Ukraine in neurosurgery and operative ophthalmology. Mobile X-ray systems can be used across multiple departments, while surgical tools integrated into the operating block will enable safer and more precise interventions.

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Specifically, the hospital received operating microscopes that provide ultra-high-precision visualization for surgery, reducing complications and shortening recovery time. An ultrasonic aspirator and craniotome allow complex neurosurgical procedures, while electrosurgery and blood reinfusion systems improve hemorrhage control and reduce reliance on donor blood – critical in pediatric care. Portable X-ray devices increase diagnostic mobility and patient safety in critical cases.

The hospital expects to treat several hundred pediatric patients annually with neurosurgical conditions such as brain tumors, congenital CNS malformations, hydrocephalus, traumatic brain injuries, and intracranial hemorrhages. Children with ophthalmological conditions, including eye tumors, complex cataracts, eye injuries, congenital defects, and retinal detachment, will also benefit.

The equipment also allows comprehensive treatment for children with combined injuries, including mine-explosion trauma, enabling simultaneous neurosurgical intervention with intraoperative safety monitoring.

Specialized training and practical exercises were conducted before the equipment's commissioning, ensuring it will be used immediately for patient care.

The equipment was procured and delivered by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH under the "Special Support Program for Ukraine / EU4ResilientRegions," funded by the German government.

Photo credit: Ministry of Health of Ukraine