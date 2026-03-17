403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jos Alukkas Introduces Augmented Reality Feature 'Virtual Try-On' Experience On Online Store
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17th March 2026: Jos Alukkas, a trusted name in quality, innovation, and trendy jewellery in India, has today announced the launch of Augmented Reality (AR) experience on its website, developed in partnership with mirrAR, allowing customers to virtually try on jewellery from their smart devices.
The new AR feature enables customers to view and try necklaces, earrings, bangles, and rings, etc using the device camera and bringing in an added layer of confidence to online jewellery shopping. By blending advanced AR technology with traditional jewellery craftsmanship, the brand aims to redefine the online shopping experience for customers across India and globally.
Jewellery is deeply personal, and customers often want to see how a piece looks on them before making a purchase. With this new AR feature, we are bringing the showroom experience directly to our customers' screens. It reflects our continued efforts to align traditional retail strengths with evolving digital expectations, said John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas.
Customers can visit the brand's website and select on a desired jewellery and choose the 'Virtual Try-On' option and see the jewellery appear on them through their device camera. The feature works seamlessly across most modern smartphones and desktops without requiring any additional downloads.
AR not only offers a convenient online shopping experience, it allows customers to feel confident with their purchase decisions, ultimately increasing conversion rates while reducing returns. The feature also appeals to younger, tech-oriented customers further reinforcing the brand's efforts to expand its reach to a wider and more digitally connected audience.
We are excited to collaborate with Jos Alukkas to bring cutting-edge AR technology to the jewellery industry. This solution bridges the gap between physical and digital retail, helping customers shop with confidence online, said Meghna Saraogi, Founder and CEO, mirrAR.
The introduction of AR comes as part of Jos Alukkas' broader digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing customer engagement, improving online conversions, and delivering a premium omnichannel experience.
About Jos Alukkas:
Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon in the jewellery industry. Designing jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum for over six decades, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000 certified jewellery group in the world showcasing BIS certified 916 hallmarked gold. The jewellery brand has become a trusted name in quality, innovation, trendy jewellery, with 60-plus showrooms and an online store too. Jos Alukkas is committed to the quality and purity of the jewellery crafted. Jos Alukkas group is now headed by Sri. Jose Alukkas, Chairman, Jos Alukkas. His three sons, Sri. Varghese Alukkas, Sri. Paul. J. Alukkas and Sri. John Alukkas as the Managing Directors have revolutionized the market with the innovative concept of the gold supermarket.
The new AR feature enables customers to view and try necklaces, earrings, bangles, and rings, etc using the device camera and bringing in an added layer of confidence to online jewellery shopping. By blending advanced AR technology with traditional jewellery craftsmanship, the brand aims to redefine the online shopping experience for customers across India and globally.
Jewellery is deeply personal, and customers often want to see how a piece looks on them before making a purchase. With this new AR feature, we are bringing the showroom experience directly to our customers' screens. It reflects our continued efforts to align traditional retail strengths with evolving digital expectations, said John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas.
Customers can visit the brand's website and select on a desired jewellery and choose the 'Virtual Try-On' option and see the jewellery appear on them through their device camera. The feature works seamlessly across most modern smartphones and desktops without requiring any additional downloads.
AR not only offers a convenient online shopping experience, it allows customers to feel confident with their purchase decisions, ultimately increasing conversion rates while reducing returns. The feature also appeals to younger, tech-oriented customers further reinforcing the brand's efforts to expand its reach to a wider and more digitally connected audience.
We are excited to collaborate with Jos Alukkas to bring cutting-edge AR technology to the jewellery industry. This solution bridges the gap between physical and digital retail, helping customers shop with confidence online, said Meghna Saraogi, Founder and CEO, mirrAR.
The introduction of AR comes as part of Jos Alukkas' broader digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing customer engagement, improving online conversions, and delivering a premium omnichannel experience.
About Jos Alukkas:
Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon in the jewellery industry. Designing jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum for over six decades, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000 certified jewellery group in the world showcasing BIS certified 916 hallmarked gold. The jewellery brand has become a trusted name in quality, innovation, trendy jewellery, with 60-plus showrooms and an online store too. Jos Alukkas is committed to the quality and purity of the jewellery crafted. Jos Alukkas group is now headed by Sri. Jose Alukkas, Chairman, Jos Alukkas. His three sons, Sri. Varghese Alukkas, Sri. Paul. J. Alukkas and Sri. John Alukkas as the Managing Directors have revolutionized the market with the innovative concept of the gold supermarket.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment