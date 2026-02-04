Alcatel Redefines Mid-Range Premium With Revolutionary NXTPAPER Display Technology In UAE Launch Of V3 Series - Aetoswir...

Alcatel, the iconic French mobile technology brand, today announced the landmark launch of its V3 Series smartphones in the United Arab Emirates. The launch, held at 11:00 AM, introduces three new models-the V3 Ultra 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Classic 5G-all featuring the industry-first Patented NXTPAPER 4 in 1 superior display technology, set to revolutionize the mobile experience for consumers in the UAE and the wider GCC region.

Leadership on the UAE Market Opportunity

"Dubai is a cornerstone of our global vision," said Atul Vivek, CEO of NXTCELL. "The UAE has one of the world's highest smartphone penetration rates, yet there is a significant gap for consumers who are price-conscious but refuse to compromise on innovation. The V3 Series is our answer, bringing genuine French engineering and revolutionary technology like NXTPAPER at price points that make sense. We are offering brand-new, cutting-edge technology that you simply cannot find in any flagship."

Ansh Rathi, COO of NXTCELL, highlighted the product's unique fit for the region. "The Alcatel V3 Series was meticulously designed for the Dubai consumer. Our NXTPAPER technology directly addresses real pain points of life in the UAE. The intense sunlight makes outdoor visibility critical, and our anti-glare technology solves this. With the average resident spending over seven hours daily on their phone, our low blue light emission and multiple display modes combat eye strain and extend battery life. These are not just specifications; they are solutions."

Mr. Tameem Ahmed Siddique, Founder & CEO, iMart Group & Worldwide IT, Partner GCC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "Partnering with Alcatel to introduce the V3 Series to the UAE is a tremendous opportunity. Alcatel brings a unique combination of a 100+-years of telecommunications heritage, French design, and accessible technological innovation. The NXTPAPER technology is a conversation-starter, and this three-tier strategy, combined with our deep retail presence, positions us to capture significant market share."

Alcatel has launched V3 Classic 5G at the price of AED 410, V3 Pro 5G at AED 625 and V3 Ultra 5G at AED 795.

