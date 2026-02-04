403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tunein, A Stingray Company, Brings Extensive Audio Infotainment Offerings To Select Nissan Vehicles In The United States
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nissan will bring TuneIn to its vehicles, giving drivers access to live sports, news, music, global radio and podcastsNEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn Nissan
TuneIn will provide drivers with fast access to live sports, breaking news, curated music, millions of podcasts and tens of thousands of radio stations. Drivers will be able to access TuneIn through Nissan and INFINITI vehicles equipped with Google built-in.
“Drivers want access to the audio they love the moment they start the car,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“By bringing the full TuneIn experience directly into Nissan's infotainment system, we're eliminating friction and giving listeners a safer, faster way to enjoy live sports, trusted news, music and podcasts on every drive.”
Key listening features for Nissan drivers:
TuneIn is available to listeners around the globe through more than 200 connected devices and 14 automotive brands. For more information, visit TuneIn
About TuneIn:
TuneIn, a Stingray company, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at
About Stingray:
Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit
CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Frédérique Gagnier Director, Communications and Partnerships Stingray...
TuneIn will provide drivers with fast access to live sports, breaking news, curated music, millions of podcasts and tens of thousands of radio stations. Drivers will be able to access TuneIn through Nissan and INFINITI vehicles equipped with Google built-in.
“Drivers want access to the audio they love the moment they start the car,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“By bringing the full TuneIn experience directly into Nissan's infotainment system, we're eliminating friction and giving listeners a safer, faster way to enjoy live sports, trusted news, music and podcasts on every drive.”
Key listening features for Nissan drivers:
- Live play‐by‐play from major professional leagues and leading collegiate conferences, plus in-depth sports talk Curated music and millions of podcasts across every interest Access to TuneIn using voice commands with a single tap, powered by TuneIn's App Driver Distraction Management System New left-side driver controls make it easier to play, pause or change audio with quick, one-touch access
TuneIn is available to listeners around the globe through more than 200 connected devices and 14 automotive brands. For more information, visit TuneIn
About TuneIn:
TuneIn, a Stingray company, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at
About Stingray:
Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit
CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Frédérique Gagnier Director, Communications and Partnerships Stingray...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment