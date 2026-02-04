Supply Chain Digital Unveils Top 100 Supply Chain Leaders 2026, Highlighting Cscos, Innovators And Global Change-Makers

London, UK – 4 February 2026 – Supply Chain Digital, part of BizClik, has released its highly-anticipated Top 100 Supply Chain Leaders 2026 ranking. The annual list recognises the individuals driving real-world impact through end-to-end operational excellence, from transforming global logistics agility to advancing circular economy principles.

This year's ranking highlights leaders who are shaping supply chain strategy, governance and execution across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, retail and logistics. From CSCOs embedding predictive analytics into core business operations to innovators pushing the boundaries of digital twin integration and risk mitigation, the Top 100 celebrates those defining the future of the global value chain.

View the Top 100 Supply Chain Leaders.

Rob Montgomery Named #1 in the Top 100 Supply Chain Leaders 2026

Rob Montgomery, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain at Walmart, takes the top spot in the 2026 list. Montgomery is recognised for his pivotal role in scaling Walmart's high-tech fulfillment platform and leading the company's distribution and fulfillment centers with a focus on automation and real-time inventory flow.

As a champion of end-to-end capacity planning and technological transformation, Montgomery has been instrumental in integrating AI-driven systems that simplify processes and improve the customer experience. His leadership emphasises building a resilient, high-performance network capable of navigating global disruption while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and ethical operations.

The Top 10 Supply Chain Leaders of 2026



Rob Montgomery – Walmart

Udit Madan – Amazon

Soren Toft – MSC

Mourad Tamoud – Schneider Electric

Willem Uijen – Unilever

Sabih Khan – Apple

Gretchen McCarthy – Target

Carolina Dybeck Happe – Microsoft

Chris Nielsen – Toyota Luc Reynaert – P&G

View the Top 100 Supply Chain Leaders.

A Word from Leadership

"The world of supply chain has undergone a massive makeover. It has evolved into the ultimate strategic backbone, keeping businesses upright while driving serious wins in sustainability and tech-led innovation across the globe. This year's Top 100 report celebrates the pros who are steering the ship through some seriously choppy waters." - Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Supply Chain Digital

What the Top 100 Supply Chain Leaders Ranking Covers

The 2026 list recognises excellence across four core dimensions of supply chain leadership:

Strategic Influence: Executives who own enterprise-wide strategy and long-term investment roadmaps.

Operational Scale: The breadth of deployment across global business units, supplier networks, and logistics footprints.

Technological Innovation: Leaders at the helm of digital transformations involving AI, predictive analytics, and digital twins.

Resilience & Governance: Oversight of risk mitigation, ethical sourcing, and circular economy practices.

Meet Supply Chain Leaders at LIVE Events in 2026

Supply Chain Digital will bring together top industry leaders at three global summits co-located with Sustainability LIVE:



The Net Zero Summit – March 4-5, QEII Centre, London

The US Summit – April 21-22, Navy Pier, Chicago The London Summit and Awards – September 8-9, London



To register your interest in attending, click here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and related fields. Through digital magazines, global websites, industry newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to support strategic business engagement.

ENDS

Media Contact

Georgia Sweet- Marketing Lead at BizClik

...