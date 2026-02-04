Yuvraj Singh's 6 Sixes To Ben Stokes' Redemption: 8 Iconic Moments That Defined The T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup has delivered unforgettable moments-from stunning upsets to record-breaking innings. Iconic highlights include Yuvraj Singh's six sixes, India's 2007 final win, Carlos Braithwaite's 2016 heroics, and Virat Kohli's 2022 masterclass.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is just three days away, and a total of 20 teams will vie for the prestigious title across 30 days, beginning on February 7. The marquee event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and Team India will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024.

Over the past two decades, the T20 World Cup witnessed iconic and unforgettable moments from stunning upsets and record-breaking innings to clutch finishes that have defined the tournament. The marquee event is heading into the 10th edition, showcasing the evolution of T20 cricket since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the top iconic moments that have shaped the T20 World Cup over the years.

The star all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, lit up the Durban with a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing 6 sixes in a single over off Stuart Broad's delivery in the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. Angered by Andrew Flintoff's sledging, Yuvraj responded in style by launching a brutal assault on Broad, who struggled to contain the onslaught, as every ball cleared the boundary, leaving the England players and spectators in awe.

Along with a record six sixes in a row, the southpaw recorded the then-fastest fifty in the history of T20Is, achieving the feat in just 12 balls. Yuvraj Singh played a phenomenal knock of 58 off 16 balls, including 7 sixes and 3 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 362.50 in Team India's 18-run win over England at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban.

The 2007 T20 World Cup final between Team India and Pakistan turned out to be a high-octane thriller, as both sides exchanged blows in a tense chase. India posted a modest total of 157/5, thanks to Gautam Gambhir's 75, and set a 158-run target for the arch-rivals to chase. In Pakistan's run chase, there was a shifting of momentum between the two teams until the final over, where Pakistan needed 13 runs off the final over.

Haq, who scooped the ball only to be brilliantly caught by S Sreesanth at short fine leg, pulling off a dramatic 5-run win and handing the Men in Blue the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy. Michael Hussey emerged as a hero for Australia in the 2010 T20 World Cup semifinal against Pakistan. Hussey played an incredible unbeaten knock of 60 off 24 balls to help Australia pull off a thrilling three-wicket win by chasing down a 192-run target and qualify for their first-ever final at the T20 World Cup. Hussey was under pressure when Australia needed 18 off the last balls to chase down the target. However, the pressure did not faze Hussey, as he smashed three sixes and a four to win the match with one ball remaining, ending Pakistan's hopes of defending the title. Michael Hussey's miraculous not only showcased his calm under pressure but also became one of the most memorable finishing acts in the history of the T20 World Cup, earning him the sobriquet 'Mr. Cricket. One of the iconic moments that defined the T20 World Cup was West Indies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite's heroics in the 2016 final against England at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Braithwaite walked in to bat when West Indies were 107/6 and needed 49 off 27 balls to clinch the second title of the tournament. Until the final over, the momentum was on England's side, needing 19 runs off the final over. However, Braithwaite stunned the cricketing world by smashing 4 sixes on the trot off Ben Stokes' delivery, finishing the match in style and sealing a dramatic 4-wicket victory for the West Indies. His fearless assault instantly became iconic, as Ian Bishop, who was on commentary, amously exclaimed,“Remember the name!” Briathwaite's four sixes in a row cemented his place as one of the greatest finishers in the game's history. The 2016 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh was a do-or-die encounter for Team India as MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue were on the verge of an early exit from the tournament. Things got a little tense in the final over when Team India needed to defend two runs off the final ball to tie the match, and Hardik Pandya was entrusted with bowling the last over. However, MS Dhoni, who is often known for his sharp tactical acumen, removed the gloves of his right hand to get a better grip of the ball and sprinted up to the stumps, brilliantly running out Mustafizur Rahman on the last ball to secure a thrilling one-run victory, helping Team India qualify for the semifinal, where they lost to eventual champions West Indies. Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli delivered one of the most unforgettable innings in the history of the T20 World Cup during India's chase against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 edition of the tournament. India were at a reeling position of 31/4 in their 160-run chase against Pakistan. However, Kohli emerged as a hero for the Men in Blue. Kohli played an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, including 6 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 154.72, to help India pull off a thrilling chase in the final. One of the defining moments of Kohli's knock was a back‐foot punch six straight down the ground off Haris Rauf's delivery, which was later voted as FanCraze Greatest Moment in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history. England scripted a historic victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, making them the second team to win two titles of the tournament and the first nation to hold the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup. However, for Ben Stokes was personal redemption and triumph. When Carlos Braithwaite smashed 4 sixes on the trot in the final over of the 2016 final, Stokes was the victim of that stunning assault. Six years later, Stokes delivered one of the memorable performances with the bat in the final against Pakistan, as he played an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls, guiding England in their run chase and securing a five-wicket victory with six balls to spare at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. a powerful redemption on cricket's biggest stage. One of the iconic moments in the history of the T20 World Cup is Suryakumar Yadav's catch of David Miller that completely tilted the momentum of the final towards Team India. After Heinrich Klaasen's wicket, David Miller's dismissal was important as he was South Africa's last recognised finisher, capable of pulling off the chase. When the Proteas needed 16 off 6 balls, David Miller, on the first ball of the final over, hit a full toss delivery off Hardik Pandya straight down the ground, and Suryakumar sprinted towards the long-off to take an airborne catch by timing his jump to perfection and staying just inches inside the boundary rope. That one catch by Suryakumar shattered the hopes of South Africa.

A little-known Joginder Sharma was entrusted with the task of defending the total in the final over. Despite pressure, Joginder held his nerve and picked a crucial final wicket of Misbah