Rajasthan To Gain Significantly From India-US Trade Deal: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the newly-signed trade agreement between India and the United States will be a "game changer" for the state's economy.

CM Sharma said Rajasthan is expected to reap "immense benefits" from the newly signed trade agreement between India and the United States.

Expressing optimism over the agreement reached under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the deal reflects growing global confidence in India's economic strength.

Highlighting the reduction in US tariffs on Indian products from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, the Chief Minister said the move would make Indian goods more competitive in one of the world's largest markets.

"The sharp cut in tariffs will significantly improve market access for Indian exporters. It gives fresh momentum to the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives at the global level," he said.

The Chief Minister said Rajasthan, being one of the country's leading export-oriented states, stands to benefit substantially, particularly its textile industry, which forms the backbone of the state's economy.

"With easier access to the US market, demand for Rajasthan's garments and textile products is expected to rise sharply. This will be especially beneficial for MSMEs, which play a crucial role in employment generation," CM Sharma said.

Referring to Rajasthan's rich cultural and artisanal heritage, he said the agreement would open new opportunities for the state's handicrafts sector, including blue pottery, miniature paintings, marble and wooden crafts, and handwoven textiles.

He added that the deal would also bring relief and expansion opportunities for Jaipur's globally renowned gems and jewellery industry, ensuring better prices and wider market reach for artisans and traders.

According to the Chief Minister, growth in exports would have a multiplier effect on the state's economy, creating new employment opportunities in allied sectors such as transport, packaging, banking and insurance.

He urged stakeholders and citizens to work collectively towards building a prosperous, developed and self-reliant Rajasthan.

He also pointed to India's expanding presence in global trade, noting that the country has signed nine major trade agreements in the last six years.

"When the world's two largest democracies and economies collaborate, the benefits reach entrepreneurs, workers and ordinary citizens. Today, the global community is keen to strengthen its engagement with India," CM Sharma said.