Exxonmobil Highlights Longstanding LNG Partnership With Qatarenergy At LNG2026

Doha, Qatar: ExxonMobil participated as a global sponsor in the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026), held in Doha under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Hosted by QatarEnergy, the event stood as a significant platform for advancing innovation, sustainability and collaboration across the LNG value chain.

ExxonMobil's senior delegation at LNG2026 was led by Chairman and CEO, Darren W Woods, who participated at the opening plenary session sharing insights on the evolving energy landscape and the company's role in enabling sustainable growth. Peter Clarke, Vice President of LNG, and Andrew Berry, Vice President of Global LNG Marketing, also contributed to technical and strategic sessions, sharing their expertise alongside industry peers and reinforcing ExxonMobil's commitment to innovation and knowledge exchange.“LNG2026 showcased Qatar's role as a global energy leader,” said Taher Hamid, President and General Manager, ExxonMobil Qatar.“Participating in this landmark event reflects the strength of our partnership with QatarEnergy. It provided an opportunity to celebrate our shared achievements, deepen industry collaboration, and look ahead as LNG continues to power communities and drive sustainable growth worldwide,” added Hamid.

For more than three decades, QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil have built one of the world's most successful LNG partnerships. Together, they are driving innovation, integrating advanced technologies and expanding LNG supplies to meet global energy needs.

“The LNG2026 event provided a unique platform to share insights, connect with local talent, and demonstrate how ExxonMobil's expertise contributes to Qatar's long-term energy vision. We remain committed to developing skills, strengthening capabilities, and collaborating to advance the country's leadership in LNG,” said Rashid Al-Hajri, Vice President and Manager of Public and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Qatar.

ExxonMobil shares a long and enduring history with the State of Qatar and is proud to have partnered with QatarEnergy in shaping its global LNG legacy.

For decades, this collaboration has reflected shared ambition, mutual trust, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in energy leadership.

With over 140 years of industry expertise, ExxonMobil continues to support Qatar's LNG growth through its partnership with QatarEnergy, holding interests in multiple LNG trains and international terminals. By integrating advanced technologies and global best practices, ExxonMobil contributes to maximizing performance and drives sustained progress for the industry.