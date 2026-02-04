8 Adorable Sanrio Characters X Rody Lucky Plush Daruma Dolls Bounce Into The New Year

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Featuring the Exclusive Hidden Edition Sparkle Kuromi X Rody and 7-Eleven App Exclusive Cinnamoroll X Rody Pop-Up Ears Plush Doll Plus: Limited Edition Cuddle Cushions and Desk Mats to Add Festive Cheer to Your Home HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 -The Year of the Horse is galloping in, and 7-Eleven is ready to celebrate with a festive surprise! Wishing everyone good fortune and peace for the year ahead, 7-Eleven has teamed up with six super-popular Sanrio characters – Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin and Minna no Tābō – and the world-famous Rody ride-on toy horse, to launch the all-new "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series".



The full collection features 8 designs, including a Hidden Edition "Sparkle Kuromi X Rody Plush Daruma Doll" and a 7-Eleven App-Exclusive "Cinnamoroll X Rody Pop-Up Ears Plush Doll". Each doll is perfect as a lucky festive display, symbolising blessings and happiness for the year ahead!



The "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" will be available at 7-Eleven starting from 7am on 21 January. Bring them all home to welcome the New Year together!



The "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" Arrives to Bring You Good Luck



New Year, New Vibes! It's time to spruce up your home décor for the holidays. This time, 7-Eleven has added even more new elements to the product design: six Sanrio characters have dressed up in colourful Rody horse costumes, ready to party! With their festive new look, they make the perfect lucky display for your home.



Inspired by traditional "Daruma" dolls, these plushies feature a soft, smooth texture that makes them lovely to hold. Give them a gentle shake to hear the hidden bell inside – a cheerful "jingle" that brings a sense of comfort and attracts good fortune. Their round, chubby shape symbolises overflowing good luck. Each doll features its own unique blessing – including "Great Fortune", "Good Connections", "Good Luck", "Health", "Abundance" and "Victory". It's the perfect way to wish for a lucky year ahead and share those blessings with the ones you love!



Debut of Hidden Edition "Kuromi X Rody Sparkle Plush Daruma Doll" and App-Exclusive "Cinnamoroll X Rody Pop-Up Ears Plush Doll"



7-Eleven is also unveiling a rare 1:19 Hidden Edition – "Kuromi X Rody Sparkle Plush Daruma Doll". Kuromi puts on a shiny purple Rody costume; the classic purple hue paired with a sparkle effect highlights her unique charm, making this a highly collectible item for fans!



Also debuting is the 7-Eleven App-Exclusive "15cm Cinnamoroll X Rody Pop-Up Ears Plush Doll". With a soft, fluffy finish and a sky blue Rody-inspired look, this interactive plush lets you press the belly to make Cinnamoroll's ears move, symbolising the summoning of luck. It adds a fun interactive touch and brings extra energy to your New Year celebrations!



" Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" Product Information:





1. Hello Kitty X Rody Lucky Plush Daruma Doll

Hello Kitty puts on a yellow Rody costume to wish everyone great fortune and prosperity! The bright yellow colour paired with her classic red bow adds a festive touch. Embroidered with the blessing "Great Fortune" (大吉), she symbolises luck and happiness – an ideal gift for family and friends!

2. My Melody X Rody Lucky Plush Daruma Doll

My Melody wears a pink Rody costume to wish everyone a rosy Year of the Horse! This doll features the blessing "Good Connections" (結緣), symbolising closer bonds in love and friendship. The pink colour brings a sweet feeling, delivering beautiful blessings to your partner or friends.

3. Kuromi X Rody Lucky Plush Daruma Doll

Cool Kuromi arrives at 7-Eleven in a mysterious purple Rody costume, giving the design a stylish edge. Embroidered with the blessing "Good Luck" (開運), she symbolises a turn for the better and success. This doll encourages breakthroughs and progress, making it perfect for friends who are studying or facing new challenges!

4. Cinnamoroll X Rody Lucky Plush Daruma Doll

The energetic Cinnamoroll appears in a light blue Rody costume with the blessing "Health" (健康). Symbolising health, peace and vitality, this is the perfect way to send healthy wishes to loved ones. His round shape and smooth texture offer a comforting touch that kids will love.

5. Pompompurin X Rody Lucky Plush Daruma Doll

The chubby Pompompurin switches into an orange Rody costume. His round shape complements the warm orange tone for maximum cuteness. Featuring the blessing "Abundance" (常滿), he symbolises prosperity and satisfaction – a must-have for attracting wealth and a bountiful harvest this New Year!

6. Minna no Tābō X Rody Lucky Plush Daruma Doll

The cheerful Minna no Tābō surprises fans in a green Rody costume. The fresh and eye-catching design features the blessing "Victory" (必勝), symbolising triumph and success. It represents hope and vitality, wishing everyone luck and victory in the race of life!

7. [Hidden Edition] Kuromi X Rody Sparkle Plush Daruma Doll

The mysterious Hidden Edition features Kuromi in a dazzling, sparkly purple Rody costume. The classic purple is paired with an iridescent effect to show off her charm. Embroidered with "Good Luck" (開運), she symbolises happiness and a great start to the New Year. With a rare 1:19 ratio, this unique design is a must-have for Kuromi collectors!

8. [7-Eleven App-Exclusive] 15cm Cinnamoroll X Rody Pop-Up Ears Plush Doll

This all-new Cinnamoroll wears a sky blue Rody costume and features the blessing "Good Fortune" (招福). His soft, fluffy texture is delightful to touch, and pressing his belly makes his ears move! This interactive doll symbolises summoning luck and adds dynamic fun to the New Year.

Size:

Approx. 11cm tall (excluding 15cm Cinnamoroll X Rody Pop-Up Ears Plush Doll)



WARNING

No liability is accepted for damage caused by improper use.

This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age.

This product contains plastic and metal parts that may pose a risk of strangulation or suffocation. Adult supervision is required. Children must use this product under adult supervision. USE AND CARE

Keep away from heat sources and open flames to avoid fire or damage.

Clean stains with mild soapy water only, then wipe away any residue with a damp cloth.

Do not use a tumble dryer or hot air blower, as this may cause damage. Slight colour variations in the design are normal.

"Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" Promotion Details:



FunStamp and Physical Stamp Collection Period:



From 21 January (7am) to 17 March 2026. Spend $20# or more in a single transaction at any 7-Eleven store* or online to receive 1 FunStamp or physical stamp. Earn 1 additional stamp for every extra $10 spent in the same transaction. To collect FunStamps online, customers must download the 7-Eleven app, register as a member, and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers must present their yuu ID before payment or pay using a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy Card to collect FunStamps. All stamps are distributed immediately upon transaction completion and must be verified face-to-face. No stamps will be re-issued once the transaction is concluded. Stamps are issued per transaction only – split receipts will not be accepted. FunStamps and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined.



"Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" Redemption Details:



Digital FunStamps: From 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026, customers who collect 20 FunStamps can redeem one "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" item for free (limited to 5,000 pieces; first come, first served, while stocks last); or collect 4 FunStamps and add $65 to redeem one random piece; or collect 6 FunStamps and add $108 to redeem two random pieces. The "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" items are pre-packaged and redeemed randomly; customers cannot choose the design. Stock is limited and varies by store. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 20 pieces per day. If redemption exceeds the daily limit or stock is unavailable, orders can be arranged. Pickup dates depend on stock availability; please check with store staff for details.



Physical Stamps: From 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026, collect 4 physical stamps and add $65 to redeem one random "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" item; or collect 6 physical stamps and add $108 to redeem two random pieces.



Exclusive Offer for yuu Members: The promotion runs from 21 January to 17 March 2026. Redemption period is from 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026. Redeem one random "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" item with 8,800 yuu Points plus $28.



"15cm Cinnamoroll X Rody Pop-Up Ears Plush Doll" Redemption Details:



Digital FunStamps: From 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026, collect 35 FunStamps to redeem one piece for free (limited to 2,000 pieces; first come, first served, while stocks last); or collect 12 FunStamps and add $88 to redeem one piece. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 5 pieces per day. If redemption exceeds the daily limit or stock is unavailable, orders can be arranged. Pickup dates depend on stock availability; please check with store staff for details.



All redemptions involving digital FunStamps are only available in Hong Kong.

Share FunStamps to Collect Faster!



Want to collect stamps faster to redeem the "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series"? Use the Share Stamps feature now! Just enter your friend's phone number to instantly share your FunStamps, helping you complete the full "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" set even faster. Experience the upgrade and double the fun!



How to Collect and Redeem FunStamps:



Step 1: Download the 7-Eleven App and link your yuu Account.



Step 2: When shopping in-store, present your yuu ID (or pay using your linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy card) before payment to verify your yuu membership; or shop via the 7-Eleven App to earn FunStamps automatically for the transaction.



Step 3: Choose your preferred redemption offer.



Step 4: Once you have collected the required number of stamps, redeem your "Redemption Coupon". Present the QR Code to the staff at any 7-Eleven store to collect your product.



1. Hello Kitty X Rody Cuddle Cushion

Hello Kitty makes a dazzling entrance in a bright yellow Rody costume, holding a red heart to wish you a year where dreams come true! This festive cushion makes a lovely New Year display, adding a splash of joy and celebration to your living room.



Product Size: Approx. 350mm height

2. Kuromi X Rody Cuddle Cushion

Playful Kuromi transforms into an adorable 3D cushion! Her soft purple palette and matching Rody costume make this the perfect accent piece to style up your room and elevate your home décor.



Product Size: Approx. 350mm height

3. Cinnamoroll X Rody Cuddle Cushion

Cinnamoroll looks cuter than ever in a light blue Rody costume. Soft and comfortable, this cushion is perfect for snuggling up to, helping you relax and recharge with full energy for the year ahead.



Product Size: Approx. 350mm height

4. Minna no Tābō X Rody Cuddle Cushion

Minna no Tābō arrives in a green Rody costume! His funny expression and cute design are sure to bring a fresh burst of energy and life to your home environment.



Product Size: Approx. 350mm height



WARNING

This product is suitable for ages 15 and above. Do not give this product to children below the specified age. (This product is not a toy and is not suitable for children under 15 years of age.)

Do not place over the head or cover the face to avoid the risk of suffocation. No liability is accepted for damage caused by improper use. USE AND CARE

Discontinue use immediately if skin irritation or discomfort occurs.

To clean, wipe gently with a damp cloth. Do not use petrol, thinner or alcohol as these may damage the cushion's surface and backing. Surface clean only.

Prolonged soaking may cause the cushion to fade.

Keep away from fire and heat sources to avoid fire or damage.

Slight colour variations in the design are normal.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing in a cool, dry place. Do not use a tumble dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage. "Cuddle Cushions" Promotion Details:



Redemption period: From 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026. Redeem 1 "Cuddle Cushion" with any purchase# plus $59 at 7-Eleven stores*.



Exclusive Offer for yuu Members: Promotion period: 21 January to 17 March 2026. Redemption period: 21 January to 20 March 2026. Redeem 1 "Cuddle Cushion" with 8,000 yuu Points plus $19.



Limited quantity, while stocks last. Images are for reference only. Actual size may vary.



1. Hello Kitty X Rody Desk Mat

Hello Kitty rides a yellow Rody, accompanied by her classic red bow and gold ingots to symbolise wealth and good luck! This lovely design is perfect for the office, adding a playful touch to your work environment.

2. Kuromi X Rody Desk Mat

Playful Kuromi makes an entrance riding a spirited purple Rody. With her signature purple background, this mat adds energy to your workspace and serves as an eye-catching lucky charm for the office.

3. Cinnamoroll X Rody Desk Mat

This mat features a cute and calming blue colour scheme, showcasing sweet Cinnamoroll and a blue Rody. It creates a relaxing, healing atmosphere that is suitable for any desk setup.

4. Minna no Tābō X Rody Desk Mat

Cheerful Minna no Tābō rides a green Rody on this highly practical desk mat. Adorned with cute gift box patterns, it is full of festive spirit and positive energy for the New Year! The mat effectively protects your desk from scratches and stains, making it ideal for use as a mouse pad or writing mat.

Product Size:

Approx. 300mm x 600mm



WARNING

Discontinue use if skin irritation or discomfort occurs.

Do not use petrol, thinner or ice for cleaning, as these may damage the surface and backing of the mat. Surface clean only. Keep away from fire sources. USE AND CARE

Place the product flat on a desk during use.

To clean, wipe gently with a damp cloth. Prolonged soaking of the mat may cause fading. "Desk Mats" Promotion Details:

Redemption period: From 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026. Redeem 1 "Desk Mat" with any purchase# plus $99 at 7-Eleven stores*.



Exclusive Offer for yuu Members: Promotion period: 21 January to 17 March 2026. Redemption period: 21 January to 20 March 2026. Redeem 1 "Desk Mat" with 8,000 yuu Points plus $59.



Limited quantity, while stocks last. Images are for reference only. Actual size may vary.



Product images are for reference only; actual sizes may vary. All redemption prices include the plastic shopping bag levy. The amount paid for redemptions does not qualify for FunStamps, yuu Points, or the 5% discount for Hang Seng enJoy Card payments. For details, please visit our website. Prices are shown in Hong Kong dollars for Hong Kong stores and in Macanese patacas for Macau stores. All matters regarding digital FunStamps are applicable to Hong Kong only.*This promotion is not available at Inspiration Lake, the Disneyland Administration Building, or the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort food kiosks. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision.#The purchase amount does not include 7-Eleven Pre-Order items, yuu Pre-Order items, cigarettes, baby formula (all types), diapers, online game cards, redemption items from stamp promotions, cash vouchers, gift certificates, mobile top-up cards/phone cards/vouchers, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/travel tickets/postage stamps, plastic shopping bag charges, designated municipal waste bags and labels, or other service items.Customer Service Hotline: 2299 1110 (Service hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00–17:00, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) or email us via the contact form atFunStamps accumulated during the promotion period are valid only for this specific promotion; unused stamps will be forfeited after the promotion ends. Stamps from different promotion periods cannot be accumulated or transferred to other stamp activities. Upon collecting the required number of digital FunStamps, customers can redeem a "Redemption Coupon" in the 7-Eleven App and must complete the redemption at a physical store. Once digital stamps are deducted, they will not be reissued. Product pickup dates depend on actual store stock availability; please check with store staff for details. When redeeming at a physical 7-Eleven store, please scan the QR code to complete the redemption. For redemptions using physical stamps, 7-Eleven will immediately collect the stamp card with the specified number of stamps. If the number of stamps exceeds the requirement, the excess will not be returned. Damaged, defaced, or counterfeit stamps will be deemed invalid. Only original or photocopied full stamp collection cards will be accepted; other formats will not be accepted. If an order is cancelled or a product refunded, the digital FunStamps earned from that transaction will be automatically deducted from the App account. For in-store returns, physical stamps must be returned together with the item.To bring the celebration into everyday life, 7-Eleven is also launching two practical home-and-work essentials: Sanrio characters x Rody Cuddle Cushions and Desk Mats, featuring Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and Minna no Tābō. 