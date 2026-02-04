Opening Soon: A Proactive Wellness Retreat On Awaji Island In Japan 'THE PASONA Natureverse Retreat'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pasona Resort Inc. (Head Office: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President and CEO: Yukari Ohinata) will begin accepting applications on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, for the first phase (11 rooms) of its long-stay proactive wellness retreat“THE PASONA natureverse retreat,” scheduled to open on Awaji Island, Japan, in June 2026.

For Pasona Group, a“proactive wellness retreat” means helping people lead healthier, more sustainable lives. This facility is designed to support guests' physical and mental condition, with a focus on nutrition, exercise, and sleep.

Enjoy the pleasures of a“home away from home” but without the hassle of ownership or maintenance, where housekeeping and other everyday chores are taken care of, including exclusive mobility services (pick-up/drop-off or use of private vehicles). In addition, the facility has established a medical support system in collaboration with Kobe University Hospital and the onsite clinic located within the retreat. The project offers“a new style of long stay” on Awaji Island for extended getaways with complete peace of mind.



THE PASONA natureverse retreat is operated based on Pasona Group's future vision“NATUREVERSE” – a truly prosperous world where people, nature, and technology coexist, and where people are connected by a spirit of compassion. This vision was presented at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, and the facility will be a new symbol of well-being on Awaji Island.

■ Overview of“THE PASONA natureverse retreat”

Opening: Planned for June 2026

Location: 2942-39 Iwaya, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Key Features:

Nutrition – Wellness gastronomy incorporating a“proactive wellness” approach

Restaurants led by renowned, Michelin-starred chefs will offer culinary experiences that make use of ingredients from Awaji Island and incorporate a“proactive wellness” approach. A wide variety of genres will be available, including Japanese cuisine, healthy French cuisine, and shojin (Buddhist vegetarian) cuisine.

Personal“proactive wellness” programs (thalassotherapy, exercise, etc.)

“Proactive Wellness” programs are personally designed to reflect each guest's physical and mental condition, and the length and purpose of their stay. Activities such as physical training and thalassotherapy aim to establish conditioning that can be continued without strain. On the seaside boardwalk stretching out to the ocean, yoga and Zen sessions help to balance mind & body amid the sea breeze and natural light.

Sleep – Utilizing“Future Sleep” concept technologies

The facility will feature“sensor electric beds” that utilize some of the technologies of the“concept beds” exhibited in the“Future Sleep” area at Pasona Group's pavilion“PASONA NATUREVERSE” at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. These beds will provide a comfortable sleeping experience tailored to each guest's condition. *Limited to rooms designated for wellness programs.

Proactive wellness facilitators (program support & consultation)

Proactive Wellness Facilitators care for each guest, ensuring the rhythm of exercise and rest is just right to strengthen conditioning without excessive strain. When necessary, they will coordinate with the in-house clinic to ensure a stay of optimum comfort and serenity.

Hot springs & guest rooms (views of Osaka Bay & natural hot spring)

Deepen relaxation and a sense of wellbeing in ocean-side guest rooms with views of Osaka Bay and the natural scenery of Awaji Island. *Specifications and facilities may vary depending on room type.

Water entrance & boardwalk

The architectural design is by Shigeru Ban, a world-renowned architect and Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate. The focus on wood harmonizes with the natural environment, as the design creates a sustainable space in tune with each guests' mind and body, as well as the flow of time throughout their stay. An ocean side entrance and dock capable of accommodating superyachts is planned for development. Guests will be welcomed via an approximately 300-meter boardwalk where they can feel the sea breeze and listen to the sound of waves.

Culture & exchange (events in collaboration with the“Music Island Project,” etc.)

Each stay is enriched through a variety of cultural events and performance produced in collaboration with Pasona Group's initiatives on Awaji Island. These include the Music Island Project, the taiko ensemble 'Kotan', PASONA Awaji World Ballet, and PASONA AWAJI OPERA COMPANY. A wealth of experiences only possible on Awaji Island are also yours to enjoy, from aerial Zen meditation at“Zenbo Seinei” to farming experiences. Discover new ways to engage your senses, calm your mind and find moments of deep inner peace.

Medical support system (in collaboration with Kobe University Hospital)

By establishing a medical support system in collaboration with Kobe University Hospital and the clinic located within the retreat, the facility is working to create an environment in which guests can enjoy a long-term stay with peace of mind.

Housekeeping services

To make sure every guest can make the most of their time to focus on physical and mental recovery, housekeeping services take care of everyday chores such as cleaning or changing linens.

Dedicated mobility services (pick-up/drop-off & private vehicles)

Including travel to Awaji Island itself, the facility will arrange transportation and other logistics from start to finish during your stay, so guests can enjoy the food & culture across the island carefree.

Multilingual services

For overseas guests, rest at ease with communication support from multilingual signage to program explanations.

Building area: 3,468.2m2

Total floor area: 11,184.4m2

Structure: Reinforced concrete, 5 stories

Number of rooms: 57

Design: Shigeru Ban Architects Co., Ltd.

Construction: Obayashi Corporation

Ancillary facilities: Thalasso spa, fitness gym, clinic, restaurant, café, bar, over-water outdoor stage, business center, event hall

Access:

By car: Approx. 3 min. from Awaji I.C. on the Kobe-Awaji-Naruto Expressway

By highway bus: a short walk from highway bus stop“Iwaya Junior High School-mae”

By boat: Approx. 18 min. on foot from Iwaya Port, served by the high-speed boat“Awaji Jenova Line”

Website:

Note: The above information is current as of the time of this release and is subject to change. For the latest information, please refer to the website.

Reference: Regional Revitalization Initiatives on Awaji Island

Since opening the“Pasona Challenge Farm” in 2008-an initiative to support human resource development and independent farming in the agricultural sector - Pasona Group has been taking on the challenge of regional revitalization on Awaji Island through“attracting human resource.” By operating numerous facilities such as restaurants, cafés, an anime park, and accommodation facilities that utilize local resources and underutilized assets, Pasona Group has created many jobs on Awaji Island. At the same time, through events that promote“well-being,” including“Awaji Well-being Week,” Pasona Group has attracted many visitors to Awaji Island from Japan and abroad.

Through this project, Pasona Group aims to realize“NATUREVERSE,” a truly abundant world where people, nature, and technology exist in harmony, and where people connect with compassion. At the same time, Pasona Group will work to create new industries and local communities, contributing to regional revitalization on Awaji Island by increasing the number of people engaged with the island.

Reference: Awaji Island – The Birthplace of Japan & a Destination for Well-being

Awaji Island is a mystical land described in Japan's oldest historical chronicle, the Kojiki, as the very first island to be born in Japan. Despite its proximity to Osaka and Kobe in western Japan, once you set foot on the island, you are embraced by a peaceful flow of time, far removed from the hustle and bustle of the city.

As the setting of the“Kuniumi” (Birth of the place) myth, Awaji Island is home to one of Japan's oldest shrines, Izanagi Jingu, as well as Awaji Ningyo Joruri (traditional Japanese puppet theater). The spiritual heritage that has been passed down for thousands of years is still very much alive today, gently restoring a sense of calm and balance to those who visit. Awaji Island also has a long history as Miketsukuni, a region that supplied food to the Imperial Court, and this legacy continues today as an exceptional vitality in its local cuisine. Awaji beef, the origin of the world-renowned Kobe Beef; sweet onions infused with the energy of the earth; and fresh seafood nurtured by the rich surrounding seas - all provide nourishment and vitality from within.

The gentle sea breeze of the Seto Inland Sea, colorful flowers in every season, and a tranquil night sky illuminated by the Milky Way-under the wide-open sky with no obstructions, simply breathing in the clear air sharpens the five senses. With its abundant nature, profound history, and life-enhancing gastronomy in harmony, Awaji Island is far more than a simple tourist destination. It is a true“Well-being Island” where visitors can refresh both body and mind and reconnect with their authentic selves.