Labour Ministry Hosts Regional Meet To Accelerate Labour Code Implementation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Friday kicked off the fifth two-day Regional Conference with States and Union Territories on the Labour Codes and related issues at the headquarters of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in New Delhi.

Centre–State Coordination Emphasised

Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised the need for Centre–State cooperation to advance labour reforms, saying the four Labour Codes were introduced to modernise India's labour framework in line with global best practices, including International Labour Organization (ILO) standards.

He added that since their implementation on November 21, 2025, the Codes have received positive feedback from both workers and industry.

He further said that India's reform measures have been recognised by global bodies such as the ILO and the International Social Security Association (ISSA), and have also been acknowledged by international publications for strengthening worker security and modernising the workforce.

Highlighting the significance of the Regional Conference, the Minister said it serves as a platform for convergence of views and sharing of best practices for effective implementation.

He urged States to seek support from the Centre where required, particularly in developing IT infrastructure, and encouraged inputs to further strengthen the e-Shram portal to improve benefit delivery for unorganised workers.

Dr. Mandaviya also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Yojana (PMVBY) as a measure aimed at empowering small enterprises and employees. He called for coordinated efforts between the Central Labour Commissioners' office and State labour departments for seamless implementation.

He emphasised the potential of North-Eastern States in driving industrial growth and employment generation, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Act East' vision.

Focus on Rules, Compliance and IT Readiness

Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment Vandana Gurnani said November 21 marks an important step in India's labour reform journey and welcomed the States and UTs participating in the conference.

She said the Labour Codes aim to balance worker welfare with ease of business, introducing universal minimum wages, social security, mandatory appointment letters, and annual health check-ups while providing industry with greater flexibility.

She urged States to finalise Labour Code Rules quickly and noted that a Compliance Handbook and FAQs have been released to simplify implementation. She also said a central IT system is being developed to support transparent enforcement.

The conference provided a platform to deliberate on statutory notifications, identify gaps, and discuss the establishment of Boards, Funds and other institutional mechanisms envisaged under the Codes. It also included consultations on schemes proposed under the four Labour Codes and discussions on digital platforms necessary for their execution.

(KNN Bureau)