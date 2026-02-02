A New Veteran And Brenau University Partner To Expand Veteran Support Across North Georgia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A New Veteran, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans understand and advocate for their earned benefits through dignity, honest conversation, and personal empowerment, announced a new collaboration with Brenau University to strengthen support for veteran students and increase community-wide awareness of resources available to those who have served.

Through this partnership, A New Veteran will work alongside Brenau University's College of Business and Communication to support Brenau's business community, engage students through educational events, and participate in Brenau's Community Days to help inform and serve the broader North Georgia region.

The collaboration will include campus-based programming designed to educate students about A New Veteran's mission, how the organization helps veterans navigate benefits and services, and where veterans can turn for trusted guidance and support. In addition, A New Veteran will have a presence during Community Days to connect with local residents, employers, and veteran families helping ensure that veterans across North Georgia know what resources exist and how to access them.

“Brenau is deeply committed to building strong pathways for students and serving our broader community,” said Swinton A. Griffith III, Dean of the College of Business and Communication at Brenau University.“This partnership strengthens our ability to support veteran students while also helping us extend meaningful education and outreach to North Georgia.”

“A New Veteran exists to make sure veterans never have to feel alone or confused when it comes to understanding the benefits they've earned,” said Andrew Davenport, Veteran and Executive Director of A New Veteran.“Partnering with Brenau University allows us to meet veterans where they are; on campus, in the community, and in the spaces where support and clarity can change someone's entire future.”

This partnership will deliver veteran student support, including increased awareness and access to trusted benefit education and guidance for veterans enrolled at Brenau. It will also provide educational campus events such as workshops and information sessions that introduce A New Veteran's programs, services, and pathways to support. Community Days outreach will include participation in Brenau's Community Days to help inform and equip the North Georgia community with veteran-focused resources. In addition, business community engagement will support Brenau's business community and connections that help veteran students and families identify opportunities and support networks.

A New Veteran and Brenau University will share upcoming event dates and ways to participate through their respective communication channels. Veterans, students, and community members who want to learn more about resources, events, or support can visit or contact...

About A New Veteran

A New Veteran is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans understand and advocate for their benefits through dignity, honest conversation, and personal empowerment. By providing clear education, supportive guidance, and a human-first approach, A New Veteran equips veterans and their families to navigate the benefits process with greater confidence and clarity.

About Brenau University

Brenau University is a private university based in Gainesville, Georgia, committed to academic excellence, professional preparation, and community engagement. Through its programs and community initiatives, Brenau supports students and strengthens the region it serves.