Ukraine Imposes Additional Sanctions Against Russia's Tanker Fleet, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The corresponding decree No. 86/202 was published on the website of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“We continue to synchronize our sanctions with the European Union. I signed a decree imposing sanctions against companies that service the Russian tanker fleet and transport sanctioned oil. There are also new sanctions targeting Kremlin propagandists and criminals involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine and our partners. We counter every attempt by the Russian regime to destabilize the situation in Ukraine,” Zelensky stated on Telegram, commenting on the document.

The website of the President of Ukraine states that the restrictions apply to 10 individuals and 6 legal entities.

“Among them are people who, through their companies, supply and export Russian oil, Kremlin-linked propagandists, and members of the GRU terrorist group responsible for cyberattacks on government agencies in Ukraine and other countries to obtain confidential information and destabilize political situations,” the post says.

The companies against which sanctions have been imposed are registered in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. It is indicated that they are part of the Russian tanker fleet.“These companies own or operate tankers transporting Russian oil, including for export,” the Office of the President clarified.

According to their information, the Russian 142nd separate electronic warfare battalion, which is involved, in particular, in disrupting GPS signals in the Baltic states, is now also under sanctions. It is emphasized that the manipulation of GPS signals has created obstacles to the landing of civilian aircraft.

“Overall, Ukraine has synchronized 15 sanctions packages introduced by its partners over the past year. It is extremely important to continue intensifying joint pressure on the aggressor, cutting off opportunities to finance the war, and undermining Russia's destabilizing activities against EU and NATO countries,” the post reads.

As reported, in December last year, Ukraine's sanctions against nearly 700 ships of Russia's shadow fleet which transports petroleum products, came into force.

Photo: Office of the President