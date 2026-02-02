Terra Innovatum Global Advances SOLOTM Microreactor Licensing With Completion Of Key PIRT Milestone Ahead Of U.S. NRC Submission



U.S. NRC technical report submission targeted for February 2026, advancing SOLOTM along its licensing pathway.

Completion of the SOLOTM Phenomena Identification and Ranking Table (PIRT), delivering a structured, expert-driven assessment of the key physical phenomena governing system behavior to inform modeling, design, and safety decisions.

SOLOTM PIRT was developed by a formal expert panel, in alignment with U.S. NRC guidance and industry best practices.

PIRT outcomes will directly support upcoming licensing filings, including the Preliminary Safety Analysis Report (“PSAR”). To recognize this milestone and the panel's contributions, Terra Innovatum hosted the PIRT expert panel at its new headquarters in Lucca, Italy.



NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (" Terra Innovatum " or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors announced today the completion of the Phenomena Identification and Ranking Table ( PIRT ) for its SOLOTM microreactor, a key technical milestone supporting the company's U.S. licensing and safety analysis program. A technical report documenting the PIRT methodology and results is scheduled for submission to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) planned for February 2026.









In Picture: Members of the Terra Innovatum Global team and SOLOTM PIRT expert panel in“Villa Nannini”, Terra Innovatum's New Headquarters (Lucca, Italy), following the completion of the PIRT, ahead of the planned US NRC submittal.

Cesare Frepoli – Co-Founder, COO & Licensing Director stated:“This milestone reflects our disciplined, risk-informed licensing strategy and our commitment to technical rigor from the earliest stages of design. By applying a transparent, NRC-aligned PIRT process, we are ensuring that safety-significant phenomena are identified and addressed in a manner that supports efficient, predictable regulatory engagement. Submission of the PIRT technical report to the NRC in February represents an important step in Terra Innovatum's broader U.S. licensing strategy for the SOLOTM microreactor, supporting both first-of-a-kind deployment and a scalable framework for future applications.”

Alessandro Petruzzi – Co-Founder & CEO continued:“The PIRT process is a structured, expert-driven approach used to identify and rank the physical phenomena most important to reactor safety and system performance across normal operation, anticipated operational occurrences, and postulated accident conditions. Completion of this work strengthens the technical foundation underpinning SOLOTM's safety analysis methods, modeling assumptions, and evaluation approaches that support key licensing deliverables.

We were especially proud to host the PIRT expert panel at Terra Innovatum's new headquarters in Lucca, Italy, marking an important milestone for both the SOLOTM program and our growing global organization. Developed through a formal expert panel process consistent with established U.S. NRC guidance and industry best practices for advanced and non-power reactor designs, the SOLOTM PIRT will directly inform downstream licensing activities, including topical reports and safety analyses supporting the Preliminary Safety Analysis Report (PSAR).”

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO TM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLOTM will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLOTM enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: . Follow us on X: and LinkedIn: .

